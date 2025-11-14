Week 11 Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Jerry Jeudy vs. Parker Washington
Two fantasy players' stocks who have risen in the past couple of weeks at the WR position are Jerry Jeudy and Parker Washington. Here is a breakdown on who to start and who to sit between the two in week 11 in fantasy football.
Jerry Jeudy
After a big year in fantasy football to close out the 2024 season, WR for the Cleveland Browns, Jerry Jeudy, has followed it with a subpar fantasy season in 2025. In six of the nine games he has played, he has had less than 50 receiving yards. However, one of these games did not come in week 10, where he had his best game of the 2025 season. Against the New York Jets last week, he had six receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown. This was the first time Jeudy had found the endzone all year. He also had 12 targets in the game, which is the second game in his last four outings where he had 12 or more targets. He will look to carry these positives into this Sunday’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.
This year, the Ravens have struggled guarding the pass. They have allowed the sixth most passing yards per game in the NFL thus far. In this, they have allowed an opposing WR in two of their past three games over 100 receiving yards.
Parker Washington
Jacksonville Jaguars WR Parker Washington has come onto people’s fantasy radars as of late. This mainly came from rookie WR Travis Hunter being out for the year with a knee injury.
Last week against the Houston Texans, Washington had three receptions for 33 yards and a touchdown. Washington and the Jaguars this week will take on the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers have proven to be a good passing defense in 2025, and that high-level play in their secondary has picked up as of late, too. In their last three games, they have held teams to under 200 passing yards. On the season, they are allowing the fifth fewest passing yards per game. There is one other notable factor that is also not playing in favor of Washington in fantasy football this week.
Once being the fill-in WR2 after Hunter went out, Washington is back in the role of WR3 for the Jags. He did play the role of WR2 last week with Brian Tomas Jr., out for week 10, but that role appears to be short-lived with Thomas Jr. trending to play on Sunday. He was both a limited participant in practice on Wedensday and Thursday.
Final Verdict
When it comes to who should start and who should sit between Washington and Jeudy, Washington should be a sit, and Jeudy should be a start. The main reason is that Jeudy has a bigger role than Washington and a way more favorable opponent. Jeudy is also coming off a game with a large target number and his best game of the 2025 season against a good passing defense. The New York Jets, who Jeudy played in week 10, are allowing the 11th fewest passing yards per game in the NFL, while the Ravens, as shown above, who the Browns play this week, are allowing the sixth most passing yards per game.