Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em NFL Week 12: Dallas Goedert vs Colston Loveland
This week’s fantasy football start/sit spotlight focuses on two talented tight ends: Philadelphia’s Dallas Goedert and Chicago’s Colston Loveland. Both bring upside and the potential for strong performances in Week 12. Here’s a breakdown of who you should start and who belongs on the bench this week.
Philadelphia Eagles Tight End Dallas Goedert
Dallas Goedert is the TE6 in fantasy football, averaging 12.6 points per game. He has been a reliable option this season, posting six double-digit fantasy performances across the nine games he has played.
However, his two most recent outings were among his worst of the year:
• Week 10 vs. Packers: 8.3 points (his third-lowest)
• Week 11 vs. Lions : 4.4 points (his lowest of the season)
His second-lowest performance came in Week 7, when he scored 4.8 points.
Goedert will look to rebound this week in a matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, who have allowed the 14th-most fantasy points to tight ends this season. His previous meeting with Dallas came in Week 1, when he totaled 11.4 fantasy points on 7 catches for 44 yards from 7 targets. That performance should give fantasy managers confidence in his potential for Week 12.
Chicago Bears Tight End Colston Loveland
Loveland is the TE27, averaging 7.7 points per game. He has only one performance over 10 points this season — a 29.8-point outburst in Week 9 against the Bengals, where he posted 6 catches on 7 targets for 118 yards and 2 touchdowns.
In the two games since then (his two most recent):
• Week 10 vs. Giants: 9.5 points on 4 catches, 4 targets, and 55 yards
• Week 11 vs. Vikings: 7 points on 3 catches, 4 targets, and 40 yards
On the season, Loveland is averaging 3.7 targets per game.
He draws a favorable matchup this week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have allowed the 6th-most points to tight ends this season. This should give fantasy managers confidence that he can continue building on his recent performances.
Fantasy Football Verdict: Dallas Goedert vs Colston Loveland in Week 12
We’re rolling with Dallas Goedert over Colston Loveland this week. While Loveland is trending upward and Goedert has cooled off recently, Loveland simply isn’t on Goedert’s fantasy level. Goedert remains the stronger, more reliable option, even with Loveland’s favorable matchup. Leave Loveland on your bench and start Goedert with confidence in week 12.