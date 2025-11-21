Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em NFL Week 12: Tre Tucker vs Ricky Pearsall

Evaluating who to play in fantasy football in week 12, between Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker and San Francisco 49ers Ricky Pearsall.

Oct 12, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) runs the ball down the field during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium.
Oct 12, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) runs the ball down the field during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
This week’s fantasy football start/sit decision highlights two talented wide receivers: Las Vegas Raiders’ Tre Tucker and San Francisco 49ers’ Ricky Pearsall. Both offer upside and the potential for big performances in Week 12. Here’s a breakdown of who to start and who to leave on the bench this week.

Las Vegas Raiders Wide Receiver Tre Tucker

Sep 21, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) runs a touchdown pass during the second half against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Tre Tucker is the WR28 in fantasy football, averaging 12.2 points per game. He’s coming off a solid Week 11 performance, scoring 14.7 fantasy points on 4 receptions for 47 yards and a touchdown (8 targets). He’s been highly involved in the Raiders’ offense all season, playing an average of 94% of offensive snaps and at least 97% in each of the past three weeks.

Tucker also leads all Raiders wide receivers with 54 targets, just one behind Brock Bowers’ team-leading 55. Since the Raiders traded Jakobi Meyers to the Jaguars at the deadline, Tucker has clearly emerged as the team’s WR1.

However, the Raiders’ offense as a whole has struggled, ranking 30th in both total points and total yards per game. They face the Browns in Week 12, a defense that has allowed the eighth-fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season.

San Francisco 49ers Wide Receiver Ricky Pearsall

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (14) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Ricky Pearsall is the WR77 in fantasy football, averaging 10.7 fantasy points per game, though he has only been active for five games this season. The 49ers face the Panthers in Week 12, a defense that has allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this year.

In Week 11, Pearsall played 41 offensive snaps (75% of the team’s offensive plays), tying Jauan Jennings for the most among 49ers wideouts, showing that he’s becoming more involved in the offense. However, the 49ers have several star playmakers who command significant workloads — George Kittle played 48 snaps (87%), and Christian McCaffrey logged 39 (71%).

Overall, the 49ers’ offense is very efficient, ranking 10th in total yards per game and 8th in total points scored.

Fantasy Football Verdict: Tre Tucker vs Ricky Pearsall in Week 12

We’re rolling with Tre Tucker over Ricky Pearsall in Week 12. Tucker faces less competition for targets and is functioning as the Raiders’ WR1. While the 49ers’ offense is stronger and more efficient overall, Tucker’s expected volume gives him the advantage. Start Tucker with confidence and keep Pearsall on the bench.

Ryan Shea
RYAN SHEA

Ryan Shea is a seasoned sports enthusiast with a sharp eye for strategy and a deep love for the game—no matter the sport. Whether he’s analyzing roster moves or spotting trends before they hit the headlines, Ryan brings a unique mix of research, instinct, and insider perspective to his writing. With over a decade of experience dominating fantasy leagues, he knows what it takes to build championship-caliber lineups. A diehard fan of all things New York, Ryan proudly reps the Jets, Yankees, Knicks, and Rangers—win or lose.

