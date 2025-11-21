Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em NFL Week 12: Xavier Worthy vs Jordan Addison
This week’s fantasy football start/sit spotlight highlights two talented wide receivers: Kansas City’s Xavier Worthy and Minnesota’s Jordan Addison. Both offer upside and the potential for big performances in Week 12. Here’s a breakdown of who to start and who to leave on the bench.
Kansas City Chiefs Wide Receiver Xavier Worthy
Worthy is currently the WR62, averaging 8.6 points per game. His production hasn’t been what he’d hoped for this season. He missed nearly three full games to start the year, exiting in the first quarter of Week 1 due to injury and then missing Weeks 2 and 3.
From Weeks 4–6, he posted his best stretch of the season, averaging 12.9 fantasy points per game. However, from Weeks 7–11, his production has dipped to just 7.4 points per game. A major reason for the decline is the return of Chiefs star wide receiver Rashee Rice in Week 7, which shifted much of the offensive focus back toward Rice.
Despite that, Worthy is still seeing nearly identical volume: he averaged 6.25 targets per game without Rice and 6 targets per game with him. The efficiency, not the opportunity, has been the primary issue.
This week, Worthy faces the Colts, who rank 23rd against opposing fantasy wide receivers this season.
Minnesota Vikings Wide Receiver Jordan Addison
Addison is currently the WR42 and averaging 12.7 points per game, reflecting an up-and-down 2025 season. He opened the year by missing the first three games due to suspension, then dominated from Weeks 4–8 (with a bye in Week 6), putting up 16 fantasy points per game during that stretch.
Over his last three games (Weeks 9–11), he has averaged just 8.3 points per game. Week 9 marked quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s return from injury, which helps explain the dip in Addison’s production. Even so, he continues to see strong volume over seven targets per game in this span, but the efficiency hasn’t been there.
The Vikings face the Packers this week, who rank 11th against opposing fantasy wide receivers this season.
Fantasy Football Verdict: Xavier Worthy vs Jordan Addison in Week 12
We’re rolling with Xavier Worthy over Jordan Addison in Week 12. Given the magnitude of the Colts–Chiefs matchup (with Indianapolis at 8–2 and Kansas City at 5–5), this game has the potential to turn into a high-scoring affair. That environment boosts Worthy’s upside significantly.
Addison, meanwhile, has yet to produce consistently with J.J. McCarthy under center, and there’s no reason to expect that trend to change until we see it happen on the field.
Worthy remains a dangerous deep threat capable of breaking a slate with a single play. With Patrick Mahomes throwing the ball and Andy Reid designing the offense, he’ll have plenty of opportunities to make impact plays this week.