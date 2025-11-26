Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em NFL Week 13: Breece Hall vs Josh Jacobs
This week’s fantasy football start/sit decision highlights two talented running backs: New York Jets Breece Hall and Green Bay Packers Josh Jacobs. Both offer upside and the potential for big performances in Week 13. Here’s a breakdown of who to start and who to leave on the bench this week.
New York Jets RB Breece Hall
Breece Hall is currently the RB15, averaging 13.9 fantasy points per game. He enters this week with a favorable matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, who have allowed the fourth-most points to opposing running backs this season.
Hall has also been productive recently, averaging 18.7 fantasy points over the Jets’ last four games. His workload has remained steady, playing 71% of the snaps over his last three outings while backup Isiah Davis handles the remaining 29%. He remains the clear workhorse in the Jets’ backfield.
Despite Hall’s consistency, the Jets’ offense has struggled for much of the season, ranking 29th in yards per game at 281.5. However, the unit has shown improvement lately with Tyrod Taylor under center.
Green Bay Packers RB Josh Jacobs
Josh Jacobs is currently the RB7 in fantasy football, averaging 18.1 points per game. This week, he faces a difficult matchup against a stingy Detroit Lions defense on Thanksgiving, one that has allowed the fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. Jacobs has been a strong fantasy producer all year, posting double-digit points in every game he’s played except Week 11, when he exited early with a knee injury and finished with just four points.
Jacobs also missed Week 12 due to the same knee issue, raising questions about whether he’ll be fully healthy entering Week 13. In his last four healthy games (Weeks 7–10), he averaged only 60% of the offensive snaps, with Emmanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks taking the remaining work.
Despite Jacobs’ reduced snap share, the Packers’ offense has been solid overall this season, ranking 13th in total yards per game at 338.9.
Fantasy Football Verdict: Breece Hall vs Josh Jacobs in Week 13
We’re rolling with Breece Hall in Week 13. He has a more favorable matchup and has seen a steadier workload than Josh Jacobs in recent weeks. While the Packers’ offense is typically more efficient than the Jets’, Hall should still see the larger share of touches. Start Hall with confidence and leave Jacobs on the bench.