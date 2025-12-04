Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em NFL Week 14: Jakobi Meyers vs Troy Franklin

As Week 14 approaches, fantasy football managers are faced with critical start/sit decisions at wide receiver. Two intriguing options this week are Jacksonville Jaguars’ Jakobi Meyers and Denver Broncos’ Troy Franklin. Both players have shown flashes of production, but differing matchups, target volume, and offensive roles make choosing between them a key decision for fantasy lineups. Evaluating their recent performances and upcoming opponents can help managers make the optimal choice to maximize points.

Jacksonville Jaguars WR Jakobi Meyers

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

WR36 Jakobi Meyers is averaging 11.2 fantasy points per game and has performed well since being acquired by the Jaguars from the Raiders before the trade deadline. In his four games with Jacksonville, he has posted fantasy totals of 7.1 in Week 10, 11.4 in Week 11, 15.0 in Week 12, and 21.3 in Week 13. Not only is his production steadily increasing, but he’s also averaging a strong 13.7 points per game during this stretch.

With Travis Hunter going down with a season-ending injury in Week 7, Meyers has stepped in as the Jaguars’ No. 1 wide receiver. He has played at least 46 offensive snaps in each of the last three weeks and has led all Jacksonville receivers in total snaps over that span. His role and usage suggest he should continue to see plenty of opportunities moving forward.

This week, Meyers faces the Indianapolis Colts, who have allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season. Given the matchup and his expanding role, Meyers is well positioned for another productive outing.

Denver Broncos WR Troy Franklin

Oct 26, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

WR29 Troy Franklin is averaging 11.3 fantasy points per game but has endured an inconsistent, up-and-down season. Across 12 games, he’s posted seven weeks under 10 points and five double-digit performances, including two games over 20. He’s also coming off his second-lowest fantasy output of the year, recording just 4.1 points in Week 13 against the Commanders on 2 catches (3 targets) for 21 yards.

Despite the volatility, Franklin’s recent trend is encouraging. Four of his five double-digit outings have come in his last six games, suggesting he may be heating up at the right time. He also leads the Broncos in total targets with 84 (7 per game), which ranks tied for 19th among all NFL wide receivers.

This week, Franklin and the Broncos face the Las Vegas Raiders, who have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season. That matchup should give Franklin plenty of opportunities to produce.

Fantasy Football Verdict: Jakobi Meyers vs Troy Franklin in Week 14

We’re rolling with Meyers over Franklin. Both players have favorable matchups this week and a good chance to produce, but Meyers’ consistency gives him the edge. Franklin’s volume is encouraging, but he’s harder to trust coming off a down week. Start Meyers with confidence and leave Franklin on the bench.

