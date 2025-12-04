Fantasy Football Week 14 Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Blake Corum vs Tony Pollard

We ate waist deep into December and already, drastic decisions are needed to be made. Today, we will evaluate a Start 'Em, Sit 'Em of Blake Corum vs Tony Pollard. Let's dive into more numbers. Do not forget to check out all our updated projections from Matt Brandon and Shawn Childs.

The Case For Blake Corum

Fantasy Sports On SI Week 14 Ranking: RB32

With the matchups as they stand, the Los Angeles Rams are going up against a far worse defense in the Arizona Cardinals. That is the good news. Now, the bad news is that Corum is not used that often as a pass-catching receiver (five catches in 2025). However, since Week 7, the former Michigan standout has seen 10+ carries a contest.

It is safe to say he is cutting more and more into the workload of Kyren Williams. Naturally, there is this slight wrinkle.

WR Davante Adams (hamstring). CB Darious Williams (tibia) and DT Poona Ford (calf) did not practice. RB Kyren Williams (ankle), S Kam Kinchens (shoulder), LB Omar Speights (ankle) and OLB Byron Young (knee) were limited, per Rams injury report. — Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) December 4, 2025

Williams is expected to be fine for Week 14 but the injury could force the Rams to rest their starting running back a bit more than usual. Yes, load management means a greater chance for Corum to show what he can do. Corum has 89 carriesa and no fumbles. Furthermore, he gained 81 yards against Carolina on seven carries and found the endzone in Week 13.

Corum is probably the more dynamic running back of the two with Williams more apt to getting the grunt yards in the red zone. This season a fresher Williams has looked better than 2024 where he carried the ball 316 times. He is on pace for fewer than 250. Arizona has a middle-of-the-road rush defense but struggled against Seattle twice (two back setup).

The 1-2 punch the Rams deliver could mean another solid day for Corum even with not quite a starter's workload.

The Case For Tony Pollard

Fantasy Sports On SI Week 14 Ranking: RB33

Who else will run the ball in Tennessee? It cannot be easy for Tony Pollard. The Titans get behind frequently and have to throw the football a lot. Naturally, that means Pollard becomes almost a bystander. He only averages 12.7 carries a contest in 2025. Last year, he ran the ball 260 times but is only on pace for around 200 this season.

However, Pollard loves the tough yards and the Cleveland defense will make it rough. The Titans running back was once the 1B in an offense where he took advantage of being fresh against tired defenses. Pollard did run 10 times for 60 yards last week including a 15 yard run where he looked like he had that burst from those Dallas glory days.

Titans throwing a lot more in 2025. In 12 games, Cam Ward has thrown 412 passes (34.3 avg). Last year, in 12 games Will Levis threw 301 times (25.1 avg.) and Mason Rudolph had 228 passes in 8 games (28.5 avg.). This also does not include sacks: Ward 48, Levis 41, Rudolph 11. — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) December 4, 2025

The hope is that Tennessee can stay longer in the game on Sunday to allow Pollard more opportunities. Getting fewer than 15 carries this often for a starter makes it hard to get into a rhythm. Even against the Browns, Tennessee has to at least try to run more.

Is There A Clear Winner Here?

The answer is yes. Blake Corum will have more chances to run on Sunday. Los Angeles could very well come close to the 152 yards rushing in Week 13 against Carolina. Again, Corum has the ability to break off a few bigger plays. Corum might even get used in some pass catching situations on Sunday which would negate one potential Pollard advantage.

We side with Blake Corum here for Sunday.

