Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em NFL Week 14: Rome Odunze vs Adonai Mitchell

As Week 14 approaches, fantasy football managers face critical start/sit decisions at wide receiver. Two intriguing options this week are Chicago Bears’ Rome Odunze and New York Jets’ Adonai Mitchell. Both players have shown flashes of production, but differing matchups, target volumes, and offensive roles make choosing between them a key fantasy decision. Evaluating their recent performances and upcoming opponents can help managers optimize their lineups and maximize points.

Chicago Bears WR Rome Odunze

Sep 14, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) carries the ball for a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the first quarter at Ford Field. | David Reginek-Imagn Images

Rome Odunze enters the week as the WR25 in fantasy, averaging 12.2 points per game. He opened the season red-hot, posting at least 15 fantasy points in each of his first four games and averaging an impressive 19.9 points during that stretch.

Since then, however, his production has cooled significantly. Following his Week 5 bye, Odunze has averaged just 8.3 points per game from Weeks 6–13, with each of his last three performances coming in under 10 points.

This week he draws a tough matchup against the Green Bay Packers, who rank 12th in fantasy points allowed to opposing wide receivers. It’s a challenging spot for Odunze to bounce back and regain his early-season form.

New York Jets WR Adonai Mitchell

Nov 30, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA;New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (15) makes a touchdown catch against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Adonai Mitchell just played his third game with the New York Jets since being acquired from the Colts before the trade deadline, and it was the best performance of his career. He hauled in 8 of 12 targets for 102 yards and a touchdown, finishing with 24.2 fantasy points.

For the season, Mitchell still sits at WR86, averaging only 5 points per game. Much of that low average stems from his limited involvement with the Colts early in the year. But with the Jets, Mitchell has stepped into the WR1 role while Garrett Wilson remains sidelined, giving him the opportunity to showcase his talent in Week 14 and moving forward.

This week, the Jets face the Miami Dolphins, who rank ninth in fantasy points allowed to opposing wide receivers, a challenging but manageable matchup for Mitchell as he looks to build on his breakout performance.

Fantasy Football Verdict: Rome Odunze vs Adonai Mitchell in Week 14

We’re rolling with Mitchell over Odunze this week. Given Mitchell’s recent involvement and strong volume in the Jets’ passing game, he profiles as the better play. Odunze, meanwhile, has been far more inconsistent in recent weeks, making him a less reliable option in Week 14.

Start Mitchell with confidence and leave Odunze on the bench this week.

UPDATE: Rome Odunze has been ruled OUT in Week 14.

Bears WR Rome Odunze (foot) out Sunday at Packers. pic.twitter.com/BI2WhpviRp — NFL (@NFL) December 5, 2025

