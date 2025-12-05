Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em NFL Week 14: Zach Ertz vs Dallas Goedert

As Week 14 approaches, fantasy managers are facing some tough start/sit decisions at the tight end position. This week, all eyes are on Washington Commanders’ Zach Ertz and Philadelphia Eagles’ Dallas Goedert. Both have shown the ability to produce big plays, but differences in matchups, target share, and offensive roles make this a critical decision for any fantasy lineup. Breaking down their recent performances and upcoming opponents could be the key to maximizing points and gaining an edge over the competition.

Washington Commanders TE Zach Ertz

Ertz is currently the TE8 in fantasy football, averaging 10.4 points per game. He’s been solid this season, posting double-digit fantasy points in 5 of his 12 games. At age 35, he’s totaled 49 receptions for 493 yards and 4 touchdowns.

He also appears to be peaking at the right time, coming off his best game of the season in Week 13. In that matchup, he scored 20.6 fantasy points with 10 catches on 13 targets (the most among tight ends that week) for 106 yards.

This week, Ertz faces the Vikings, who rank 19th against tight ends in fantasy. Starting quarterback Jayden Daniels is also set to return for this matchup, which could boost Ertz’s outlook.

Philadelphia Eagles TE Dallas Goedert

Dallas Goedert is currently the TE9, averaging 11.1 fantasy points per game. He started the season extremely strong for the Eagles, posting five straight double-digit fantasy performances and six in his first seven games, while averaging 14.4 points over that stretch.

Since the Week 9 bye, however, Goedert has struggled to maintain that production. From Weeks 10–13, he has been held under double digits each week and has averaged just 5.3 fantasy points during that span.

This week, Goedert faces a challenging matchup against the Chargers, who rank 6th-best against opposing tight ends in fantasy this season, making his path to a bounce-back performance even tougher.

Fantasy Football Verdict: Zach Ertz vs Dallas Goedert in Week 14

We’re starting Zach Ertz over Dallas Goedert in Week 14. Ertz has been producing lately and draws a much more favorable matchup, making him the safer and higher-upside play.

Goedert, on the other hand, has struggled in recent weeks and faces a difficult matchup, which further lowers his outlook.

