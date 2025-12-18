Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em NFL Week 16: Deebo Samuel vs Jayden Reed

Washington Commanders’ Deebo Samuel and Green Bay Packers’ Jayden Reed headline the top wide receiver start/sit decisions in Week 16 of fantasy football. Both players are seeing significant involvement in their teams’ passing attacks, making them key options for managers looking to maximize upside in the final stretch of the season.

With matchups that could dictate heavy passing volume, Samuel and Reed are attracting attention as potential game-changers for fantasy lineups. Their roles in high-volume offenses make them intriguing options for managers aiming to gain an edge in crucial Week 16 matchups.

Washington Commanders WR Deebo Samuel

Nov 30, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) carries the ball after a reception defended by Denver Broncos cornerback Riley Moss (21) in overtime of the game at Northwest Stadium. | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Deebo Samuel is currently WR24 in fantasy, averaging 12.8 points per game on the season. While his overall production has been solid, his recent performances have been underwhelming, as he has failed to reach double-digit fantasy points in each of his last two games.

There is also added uncertainty surrounding the offense, as the Washington Commanders have shut down Jayden Daniels for the remainder of the season. Marcus Mariota will step in as the starting quarterback this week and moving forward.

Samuel also draws a tough matchup this week against Philadelphia, who rank 8th in fantasy points allowed to opposing wide receivers. Facing a strong Eagles secondary, Samuel will be looking to bounce back, but the combination of a difficult matchup and a quarterback transition makes this a challenging spot for fantasy managers.

Green Bay Packers WR Jayden Reed

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (11) catches a touchdown pass while being covered by Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold (6) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, September 7, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Reed has played in only four games this season and currently ranks as WR123, averaging 8.3 fantasy points per game. He appeared in Weeks 1 and 2 before missing the next 10 games, then returned in Week 14. Since his return, he has been solid, recording 4 catches on 4 targets for 31 yards (9.3 fantasy points) in Week 14 and 5 catches on 6 targets for 55 yards (10.5 fantasy points) in Week 15.

Reed’s snap count has steadily increased, playing 25 snaps (47%) in Week 14 and 43 snaps (65%) in Week 15. In Week 14, he ranked third in snaps among Packers wide receivers, behind Romeo Doubs (43 snaps, 81%) and Christian Watson (44 snaps, 83%). In Week 15, Reed jumped to second, trailing only Doubs (50 snaps, 76%) and surpassing Watson (27 snaps, 41%). This shift shows a clear trend in how the Packers want to deploy their wide receivers when healthy.

This week, the Packers face the Bears, who rank 26th against opposing wide receivers in fantasy points allowed, giving Reed a favorable matchup.

Fantasy Football Verdict: Deebo Samuel vs Jayden Reed in Week 16

We are rolling with Reed over Samuel this week. Reed’s favorable matchup, rising snap share, and solid production since returning give him a clear edge and make him the more reliable fantasy option.

Samuel faces a tougher matchup and is coming off two straight games under 10 fantasy points, with added uncertainty due to Marcus Mariota taking over at quarterback. Start Reed with confidence this week and sit Deebo Samuel.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News