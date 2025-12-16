Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em NFL Week 16: Harold Fannin Jr. vs Dalton Kincaid

Choosing the right tight end can make or break a fantasy matchup, especially late in the season during the fantasy football playoffs.

In Week 16, fantasy managers face a tough decision between Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. and Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid. Fannin Jr. has emerged as a viable option thanks to increased usage and opportunity, while Kincaid offers a proven role in one of the league’s most productive offenses.

With matchup, volume, and upside all in play, determining which tight end provides the safer floor and the higher ceiling is key to making the right start/sit decision this week.

Cleveland Browns TE Harold Fannin Jr.

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) runs against Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Harold Fannin Jr. currently ranks TE8 in fantasy football, averaging 11.1 points per game. The rookie has been exceptional this season, posting seven double-digit fantasy performances in his 14 games played. He’s achieved this despite being in a mostly dysfunctional offense that has seen three different starting quarterbacks: Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, and now Shedeur Sanders.



Fannin Jr. has been on a hot streak in fantasy, scoring double-digit points in each of his last three weeks. He posted 11.3 points in Week 13 vs. the 49ers, 25.4 points in Week 14 vs. the Titans, and 12 points in Week 15 vs. the Bears.



Another factor working in Fannin Jr.'s favor is his incredible volume. He is currently 2nd in TE targets in the NFL with 99 total targets, behind only Trey McBride, who has 140. Fannin Jr. has raised his targets-per-game average to 7.1, including 11 targets in both Week 13 and 14, and continued strong volume in Week 15, highlighting his role as a primary offensive weapon.

Buffalo Bills TE Dalton Kincaid

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Dalton Kincaid currently ranks TE15 in fantasy football, averaging 11.8 points per game. He’s been a classic boom-or-bust option this season, recording five games under 10 points and five games with 14 or more points across his 10 appearances. Kincaid has also missed four games due to injury, sitting out Week 6 and Weeks 11–13.

In his most recent game in Week 15 against the Patriots, Kincaid scored just 6.4 fantasy points on 3 catches from 4 targets for 34 yards. This performance continues the trend of inconsistency that has defined his season.

In Week 16, Kincaid faces the Cleveland Browns, who rank 15th in fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. The matchup is fairly neutral, meaning Kincaid’s usage and role in the Bills’ offense will be the primary factors in determining his fantasy outlook this week.

Fantasy Football Verdict: Harold Fannin Jr. vs Dalton Kincaid in Week 16

We’re going with Fannin Jr. over Kincaid. Fannin Jr. has been far more consistent and explosive recently, and his target volume far outpaces Kincaid’s. Fantasy managers should start Fannin Jr. with confidence and leave Kincaid on the bench this week.



