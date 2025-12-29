Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em NFL Week 17: Blake Corum vs Tyler Allgeier

With fantasy football championships on the line, every lineup decision matters, especially in a high-stakes Monday Night Football showdown. Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum and Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier both enter the week as secondary backs on their respective teams, each capable of swinging a matchup with the right opportunity.

While their season-long roles and snap shares are similar, recent production, matchup dynamics, and momentum tell two very different stories. Let’s break down which RB2 is the better fantasy start and which one belongs on the bench in what could be a championship-deciding Monday night.

Atlanta Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier

Nov 9, 2025; Berlin, Germany; Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier (25) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the NFL Berlin Game at Olympic Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Tyler Allgeier is currently RB40, averaging 7.9 fantasy points per game. He is one of the best RB2s in football behind Bijan Robinson and typically produces when given opportunities. Allgeier has recorded five double-digit fantasy performances this season across 15 games.

On average, he plays only about 29% of the Falcons’ running back snaps, so his limited volume has prevented him from fully showcasing his potential. Last week, he totaled 8.3 fantasy points on 16 carries for 79 rushing yards, along with one reception for –6 yards. He accomplished this while playing 31 total snaps (40% of the team’s offensive snaps), which marked his highest snap share of the season.

This week, Allgeier faces the Rams on Monday Night Football, a defense that ranks fourth-best against opposing running backs in fantasy points allowed this season.

Los Angeles Rams RB Blake Corum

Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (22) runs for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals in the second half at State Farm Stadium on Dec 7, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Corum is currently RB43, averaging 7.5 fantasy points per game. Similar to Allgeier, he serves as the RB2 on his team, the Los Angeles Rams, behind Kyren Williams. This season, Corum has averaged roughly 29% of the Rams’ offensive snaps.

Interestingly, he has also recorded five double-digit fantasy performances across 15 weeks. However, four of those five have come over the last four weeks, as he has been heating up recently. During that span, Corum has scored five total touchdowns.

This week, he faces the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football, a defense that ranks 17th against opposing running backs in fantasy points allowed this season. It’s a mid-level matchup that could allow Corum to maintain his positive momentum.

Fantasy Football Verdict: Blake Corum vs Tyler Allgeier in Week 17

We’re rolling with Corum over Allgeier in fantasy this week. Both players have similar roles as RB2s on their respective teams, but Corum’s recent production and more favorable matchup make him the better play. Start Corum as he looks for his fifth straight week of double-digit fantasy points, and leave Allgeier on the bench.

