Fantasy Football Week 17 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Jake Ferguson vs. Travis Kelce

Fantasy GMs will have to make some tough decisions quickly in fantasy football this week, with two TEs who both play on Thursday and who both underperformed in their week 16 games. The two TEs are TE1 for the Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce, and TE1 for the Dallas Cowboys, Jake Ferguson. Here is a breakdown of who to start and who to sit between the two this week in fantasy football.

Travis Kelce

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

With star QB Patrick Mahomes going out with a season-ending ACL tear last week, the Chiefs' QB situation managed to get even more dire in their 27-9 loss against the Tennessee Titans. Backup QB Gardner Minshew got injured in the game, with a left knee injury, and the Chiefs then opted to put him on the injured reserve on Monday. With that, the starter QB for the Chiefs going into week 17 will be Chris Oladokun. This will be Oladokun's first start ever in the NFL. With him as the signal caller, it could certainly limit what Kelce can produce in fantasy football in week 17. Against the Titans last week, Kelce logged one reception on four targets for six yards. Oladokun against the Titans came in for an injured Minshew in the second quarter and went 11-16 passing for 111 yards, with no touchdowns or picks.

In week 17 on Thursday, Kelce and the Chiefs will take on the Denver Broncos. This year, the Broncos are allowing the 10th fewest passing yards per game this season. Within this, they have been below average in guarding the TE position. This season in PPR formats, they are giving up the 11th most points to the TE position. In the Broncos' last three games, all opposing TE1s had four or more receptions, with two of the three getting TDs.

Kelce did play the Broncos earlier this season in week 11 and had nine receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown.

Jake Ferguson

Dec 4, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions cornerback Avonte Maddox (29) tackles Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (87) during the first half at Ford Field. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

For the second game in a row, TE1 for the Cowboys, Jake Ferguson, had under 20 receiving yards. Against the Chargers in week 16, he had three receptions for 19 yards. The Chargers are currently giving up the sixth-fewest passing yards per game out of any team in the NFL. In week 17, when Ferguson takes on the Commanders, he will have a much more favorable matchup.

Washington this season is giving up the seventh-most passing yards per game in the NFL. In PPR fantasy formats, they are allowing the fourth most fantasy points to the TE position.

Ferguson against the Commanders earlier in week 12, he had seven receptions for 29 yards and a touchdown

Final Verdict

When it comes to who should start and who should sit in fantasy football in week 17 between Ferguson and Kelce, Ferguson should start, and Kelce should sit. Kelce, with the question marks at the QB position and his matchup being slightly more difficult, goes into making Ferguson the better play. Fantasy owners who are thinking of starting Kelce should proceed with caution, but there is still a window for success. The Broncos have been vulnerable as of late, and Kelce this year has played well against them. If there are no notable better streaming options at the TE position, keeping him locked in as a starter is still an ok option in week 17.

