Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em NFL Week 18: Kenneth Walker III vs Rico Dowdle

With fantasy football championships on the line in Week 18, every start/sit decision can make or break a season. Few choices are tougher than deciding between two capable running backs in high-stakes matchups.

This week, fantasy managers are weighing Seattle Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III against Carolina Panthers RB Rico Dowdle, both of whom enter pivotal games with plenty at stake for their teams. Volume, motivation, recent performance, and matchup all come into play as we break down which back gives you the best chance to bring home a title.

Seattle Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half at Lumen Field. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Kenneth Walker III is currently RB23, averaging 10.9 fantasy points per game. He is on the verge of his second 1,000-yard rushing season and his first since his rookie year in 2022. Through 16 games, Walker has accumulated 930 rushing yards and five touchdowns, needing just 70 more yards in the season finale to reach the milestone. He has surpassed the 70-yard mark five times this season, making the achievement well within reach.

Walker III has also posted seven double-digit fantasy performances this year, reinforcing his value as a fantasy asset. This week, he faces the San Francisco 49ers in a high-stakes matchup, with the winner earning the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. The 49ers rank 20th in fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs this season, giving Walker a favorable opportunity to deliver a strong performance.

Carolina Panthers RB Rico Dowdle

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle (5) runs the ball against Seattle Seahawks safety Ty Okada (39) and linebacker Drake Thomas (42) (obscured) during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Rico Dowdle is currently RB16, averaging 13.3 fantasy points per game. He is having a strong season for the Panthers, totaling 1,066 rushing yards and six touchdowns through 16 games. Dowdle has recorded double-digit fantasy points in nine games this season.

His production has dipped slightly over the past two weeks, scoring 8.3 fantasy points in Week 16 against the Buccaneers and 9.3 points in Week 17 versus the Seahawks. This week, he once again faces Tampa Bay, who rank 22nd in fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs.

With the Panthers in a must-win game to secure a playoff spot, Dowdle should be highly motivated. While the matchup is favorable on paper, he will need to bounce back from a slower stretch and improve on his performance against the Buccaneers, who kept him in check just two weeks ago.

Fantasy Football Verdict: Kenneth Walker III vs Rico Dowdle in Week 18

We’re rolling with Kenneth Walker III over Rico Dowdle in Week 18. With Walker sitting just 70 yards shy of the 1,000-yard mark, it’s likely the Seahawks will lean heavily on him in a must-win game. His role and motivation give him a strong path to volume when it matters most.

Dowdle, on the other hand, has hit a rough stretch recently and struggled against the Buccaneers in Week 16. That recent dip in production gives us pause heading into another matchup with Tampa Bay.

With a championship on the line, start Kenneth Walker III with confidence and leave Rico Dowdle on the bench.

