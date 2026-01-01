Fantasy Football Week 18 Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Ricky Pearsall vs. Jalen Coker

Entering the final week of the regular season, key start/sit decisions will be the difference between winning and losing fantasy football championships. Looking at wide receiver matchups for the upcoming week, Ricky Pearsall and the San Francisco 49ers host the Seattle Seahawks, while Jalen Coker and the Carolina Panthers travel to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Both wide receivers are on teams battling for division titles in Week 18. Which wide receiver is the better start for the fantasy football playoffs? Let’s break down their matchups and see who has the edge.

The Case for Ricky Pearsall

Ricky Pearsall has had a disappointing fantasy season relative to preseason expectations, but he’s been productive over the past two games. In that stretch, the San Francisco wide receiver has seen 15 targets, turning them into 11 receptions for 181 yards. The winner of the matchup between the 49ers and Seahawks will take the NFC West and secure home-field advantage throughout the playoffs as the NFC’s No. 1 seed. With so much on the line, Pearsall will look to be one of the players who steps up for San Francisco. However, he’ll have to do it against a strong Seattle defense that has allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers this season.

The Case for Jalen Coker

Jalen Coker has had a relatively quiet fantasy season for the Panthers. In 10 games, he’s posted 27 receptions for 347 yards and two touchdowns. Rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan has commanded most of the volume in Carolina’s passing game. However, Week 18 presents a great opportunity for Coker to step up against a Tampa Bay secondary that has surrendered some big plays this year. The stakes are also high for Carolina, as the winner of this matchup will take the NFC South, while the loser will be eliminated from playoff contention. With the division on the line, look for Coker to step up this Sunday.

Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Ricky Pearsall vs. Jalen Coker

The two wide receivers have similar Week 18 projections, but one has a clearer path to fantasy success. Pearsall and San Francisco are set to face a dominant Seattle defense that ranks top-five against wide receivers. Coker and the Panthers, meanwhile, will square off against a Tampa Bay secondary that has been susceptible to big plays this season. Taking all of these factors into consideration, Jalen Coker has the edge over Ricky Pearsall in Week 18.

