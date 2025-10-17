Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em NFL Week 7: Keenan Allen vs Devonta Smith
This week’s fantasy football start/sit dilemma comes down to two talented wide receivers in very different situations: Keenan Allen, the Chargers’ steady target machine, and DeVonta Smith, the Eagles’ explosive playmaker. Both have the potential for big performances, but matchups, quarterback play, and recent usage trends could make all the difference. Let’s break down which receiver deserves a spot in your starting lineup this week.
Los Angeles Chargers WR Keenan Allen
Keenan Allen draws a favorable matchup this week against the Indianapolis Colts, a defense that has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.
Allen currently ranks as WR17, averaging 13.8 fantasy points per game. While he sits third on the Chargers in wide receiver snap count (252), behind Ladd McConkey (334) and Quentin Johnston (285), he remains the focal point of the passing attack.
Allen leads the team in targets (51) and red-zone looks (9), turning those opportunities into 31 receptions for 316 yards and 3 touchdowns. His consistent volume and red-zone involvement provide a high weekly floor, making him one of the safest wide receiver starts in fantasy lineups this week.
Philadelphia Eagles WR Devonta Smith
DeVonta Smith faces a tough matchup this week against the Minnesota Vikings, who have allowed the fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season.
Smith ranks second on the Eagles in snaps (332), trailing only A.J. Brown (342), and is also second on the team in targets (35) behind Brown’s 45. He’s tied with Brown for the team lead in red-zone targets (5) and currently sits as WR32, averaging 11.2 fantasy points per game.
Through six weeks, Smith has caught 29 of 35 targets for 321 yards and 1 touchdown. His big-play ability allows him to maximize his opportunities, but given his heavy snap share, it feels like he should be targeted more frequently in the passing game.
Fantasy Football Verdict: Keenan Allen vs. Devonta Smith in Week 7
For Week 7, the safer and smarter play is Keenan Allen over DeVonta Smith. Allen has shown a more consistent target share and draws a much softer matchup against the Colts, who have struggled to contain opposing wide receivers. Meanwhile, Smith faces a stingy Vikings defense that has allowed the fewest fantasy points to the position, despite logging more snaps overall. The Eagles’ offense continues to run through Saquon Barkley and the ground game, limiting Smith’s weekly ceiling. Allen’s dependable volume and red-zone involvement give him the edge, and he has a strong chance to find the end zone for the first time since Week 3 in this favorable matchup.