Week 7 Fantasy Football Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: TreVeyon Henderson vs. Isiah Pacheco
Fantasy owners may have to go deep into the depths of their roster, or may have to turn to the waiver wires to fill their lineups at this point in the season. Bye weeks are popping up, and the number of injuries grows by the day in the NFL. With these two running backs, fantasy owners may turn to potentially playing in week seven, are Kansas City Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco and the New England Patriots RB TreVeyon Henderson. Here is a breakdown of who to start and sit between the two players this week.
Isiah Pacheco
Kansas City Chiefs RB1 Isiah Pacheco’s usability in fantasy football continues to be questionable. However, in week six, he had a couple of positives, which slightly helped his case in being played in fantasy lineups. He had his most carries of the year with 12 and most rushing yards of the season with 51. One of the main things that has held his production at a low ceiling in 2025 is RB2 Kareem Hunt’s role in the Chiefs’ backfield. However, in week fix it seemed Hunt's role could be starting to lessen.
Hunt logged the leasr amount of carries he has had all year in week six, touting six carries for 23 yards. On top of that, Hunt logged his lowest snap count percentage of the year last week, playing in just 30% of the team’s snaps, while Pacheco logged his highest snap percentage in week six, playing 77% of snaps. This is a huge jump up from his previous high, where he logged 64% in week five.
In week seven, Pacheco and the Chiefs will take on the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite the Raiders struggling overall as a team in 2025, they have a great rush defense, ranking 10th in fewest rushing yards allowed per game. In their last three games, they have held opposing RB1s to 46 rushing yards per game, on 3.4 yards per carry. This includes Indianapolis Colts RB1Jonathan Taylor, who had 66 rushing yards on 17 carries, his lowest rushing yard total of the season.
TreVeyon Henderson
The first week without RB Antonio Gibson sharing the backfield for the New England Patriots, RB TreVeyon Henderson still struggled to put up a notable fantasy performance in week six. He had nine carries for 27 yards, continuing his streak of not surpassing 40 rushing yards in a game on the season. The one positive Henderson has on his side, unlike Pacheco, he has a favorable matchup on paper in week seven, as he and the rest of the Patriots take on the Tennessee Titans. A favorable matchup on paper. A deeper dive leads to show the Titans' defense may not be as good of as opponent as seen on the surface.
Tennessee is currently allowing the eighth most rushing yards per game this year. Henderson is not an RB1, but it should be acknowledged how good the Titans have been at guarding opposing teams’ RB1s as of late. In the last three games, they have held them to 3.3 yards per carry. If they did this over the course of the entirety of the season so far, it would rank as them as the team allwing the seond fewest yards per carry in 2025.
Final Verdict
When it comes to who should start and who should sit between Pacheco and Henderson, Pacheco should be a start, while Henderson a sit. Henderson, as an RB2, is still being used as such. In the six games the Patriots have played, he has only logged 50% or more of the team’s snaps one time. Until he shows a noticeable uptick in his share like Pacheco did in week six, he should remain a sit in fantasy football.