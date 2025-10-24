Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em NFL Week 8: Rhamondre Stevenson vs Jacory Croskey-Merritt
This week’s fantasy football start/sit dilemma comes down to two talented running backs: New England Patriots’ Rhamondre Stevenson and Washington Commanders’ Jacory Croskey-Merritt. Both players have similar fantasy outlooks and the potential for strong performances in Week 8. Let’s break down who you should start and who you should sit this week.
New England Patriots Rhamondre Stevenson
Rhamondre Stevenson is currently RB31 in fantasy, averaging 9.8 points per game. Over the last two weeks, he’s averaged over 70% of his team’s running back snaps, playing 49 snaps in Week 7 and 46 in Week 6. On the season, he has out-snapped his backup, Treveyon Henderson, 266 to 151.
Stevenson has been inconsistent, scoring 5.1 points or fewer in four of his seven games. So far, he has 69 carries for 245 yards (3.6 yards per carry) and 3 touchdowns, along with 15 catches for 154 yards. He faces the Cleveland Browns in Week 8, a team that has allowed the fewest fantasy points to running backs this season.
Stevenson leads the team in red zone touches with 16, ahead of Treveyon Henderson’s 5 and Antonio Gibson’s 4 (Gibson is out for the season). Despite the tough matchup, Stevenson should see plenty of involvement and has a strong chance to score a touchdown against a struggling Browns team.
Washington Commanders Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Last week, Jacory Croskey-Merritt saw a 49% snap share (33 snaps), while Jeremy McNichols played 24 snaps (36%). Croskey-Merritt is currently the RB29 in fantasy, averaging 10.1 points per game. He has 73 carries for 377 yards and 4 touchdowns, along with 7 catches for 60 yards.
On the season, Croskey-Merritt leads the Commanders in RB snaps with 185, ahead of Jeremy McNichols (123), Austin Ekeler (69, out for the season), Chris Rodriguez Jr. (67), and Colson Yankoff (45).
In Week 8, Croskey-Merritt faces the Kansas City Chiefs, who rank 7th-best against opposing running backs in fantasy. Croskey-Merritt and Rodriguez are tied for red zone touches with 9 each, while Ekeler and McNichols have 2. With the Commanders’ usual starter Jayden Daniels out, Marcus Mariota will start at quarterback, which could influence the backfield usage this week.
Fantasy Football Verdict: Rhamondre Stevenson vs. Jacory Croskey-Merritt in Week 8
We are starting Rhamondre Stevenson over Jacory Croskey-Merritt this week. Both players face tough matchups, but Stevenson has the edge due to his higher involvement in red zone touches and the passing game. He also plays more snaps overall, giving him more opportunities to score fantasy points. Meanwhile, the Commanders’ offense could be less effective with Jayden Daniels out, which may limit Croskey-Merritt’s upside.