Week 8 Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Jaxson Dart vs. Joe Flacco
When making quarterback decisions for fantasy teams, it often comes down to two easy data points: What team has the best receiving options? And which team has the highest ceiling in scoring? The second variable can be tied to their opponents' ability to keep a game competitive on the scoreboard.
Who to start: Joe Flacco or Jaxson Dart?
Based on running back and tight end play this year, the Giants have an advantage in two roster slots. Cincinnati has a massive edge in its wide receiver structure, but Jaxson Dart can overcome some of this shortfall with his running ability (37/178/3) over six games, which comes to 35.80 fantasy points in four-point passing touchdowns leagues.
For Joe Flacco to match Dart’s rushing output for a game (5.97 fantasy points), he’ll need an extra 120 passing yards or one more passing touchdown than the Giants quarterback and 40 more passing yards.
Jaxson Dart, New York Giants
Over his first three NFL starts, Dart averaged almost 170 passing yards and 1.33 passing touchdowns. He completed 65.9% of his passes, but gained only 6.0 yards per pass attempt. His fantasy value over this span was driven by his value in the run game (30/167/2). Last week, Denver tried to play tight coverage close to the line of scrimmage, resulting in Dart completing only 45.5% of his passes and tighter running lanes (5/11/1). On the positive side, he completed four long passes, with two gaining more than 40 yards. In addition, Denver helped out the Giants by committing 12 penalties for 127 yards. The Eagles held him to 195 passing yards and one passing touchdown in Week 6, but Dart beat them for 58 rushing yards and another score on 13 carries.
Philadelphia is about league-average defending quarterbacks. They’re holding passers to 6.6 yards per pass attempt with seven touchdowns. Their run defense vs. quarterbacks has shown risk (30/190/1 – 6.3 yards per carry).
- Dak Prescott (188/0 with one rush for three yards)
- Patrick Mahomes (187/1 plus success running – 7/66/1)
- Matthew Stafford (196/2)
- Baker Mayfield (302 combined yards with two touchdowns)
- Bo Nix (242/1 with three rushes for 22 yards)
- Carson Wentz (313/0 with four rushes for 28 yards)
A second game against the same team should favor the Eagles’ defense in this matchup. I have Dart projected to score 19.97 fantasy points in four-point pass touchdown formats.
Joe Flacco, Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals’ offensive problems were solved for at least one week with Flacco behind center. He rode Ja’Marr Chase (16/161/1) over the short areas of their field, while finishing two other drives for passing scores. His success (342/3) revitalized the Bengals fans' hopes after three consecutive losses without Joe Burrow. With the 0-7 Jets rolling into town, Flacco should have another favorable passing matchup.
New York is about league average in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks (140.65) while facing only 202 passes (28.9 per game).
- Aaron Rodgers (244/4)
- Josh Allen (148/0 with six rushes for 59 yards)
- Baker Mayfield (233/1 with four rushes for 44 yards)
- Tua Tagovailoa (177/2)
- Dak Prescott (237/4 with four rushes for 28 yards)
- Bo Nix (174/1 with five rushes for 24 yards)
- Carolina Panthers (198/1)
I have Joe Flacco posted to pass for 249 yards with two touchdowns (19.83 fantasy points).
Conclusion: Joe Flacco vs. Jaxson Dart
The lack of a Jets’ offense suggests that Cincinnati may not have to push the envelope in the passing game, despite having winning receiving talent at wide receiver. The Bengals would also like to get their run game going to help control the clock if they play from the lead. CB Sauce Gardner should hopefully lower the ceiling of Ja’Marr Chase.
I don’t like the run game for the Dart against the Eagles, hinting that he'll fail to meet expectations in Week 8. Reluctantly, the Giants’ quarterback is the winner in this close-call lineup decision due to his edge in the run game.