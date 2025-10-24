Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em NFL Week 8: Tez Johnson vs Elic Ayomanor
We’re back with another round of fantasy football start/sit decisions, and this week, we’re focusing on two exciting young wide receivers: Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Tez Johnson and Tennessee Titans’ Elic Ayomanor. Both players have breakout potential heading into Week 8, but only one deserves a spot in your starting lineup. Let’s break down who you should start and who belongs on your bench.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tez Johnson
Johnson is currently WR67 in fantasy, averaging 6.6 points per game, but that doesn’t fully reflect his upside this week.
With Chris Godwin (week-to-week with a leg injury) and Mike Evans (on IR with a broken collarbone) sidelined, Johnson is poised for a significant increase in targets.
Over the past three weeks, he’s already seen more opportunities. In Week 5, he recorded 4 catches on 4 targets for 59 yards (9.9 points). Week 6 saw 1 catch on 3 targets for 45 yards and a touchdown (11.5 points), and in Week 7, he had 4 catches on 9 targets for 58 yards and a touchdown (15.8 points).
The Buccaneers rank 9th in the NFL in passing yards per game (239.3), providing Johnson with plenty of volume. He faces the Saints this week, a defense that ranks 16th in fantasy points allowed to wide receivers, making him an intriguing fantasy option.
Tennessee Titans Elic Ayomanor
Ayomanor has been a key piece of the Titans’ offense this season, leading all Tennessee wide receivers with 342 snaps, well ahead of Calvin Ridley’s 249. He also leads the team in targets (39) and ranks second in red zone looks (3), trailing only Chimere Dike’s six.
Despite the strong usage, Ayomanor’s production has been inconsistent. He’s had a few “boom” weeks — most notably in Week 2, when he scored 15.6 fantasy points on 4 receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown (6 targets), and in Week 3, when he recorded 13.8 points on 4 catches for 38 yards and another touchdown (5 targets). Outside of those two performances, his next-best outing was just 6.4 fantasy points, despite playing in all seven games this season.
Overall, Ayomanor currently ranks as the WR53 in fantasy football, averaging 7.6 fantasy points per game with 19 receptions on 39 targets for 225 yards and 2 touchdowns. His biggest limitation has been the Titans’ struggling offense — Tennessee ranks last in the NFL in both total yards per game (235.6) and points per game (13.7), making it difficult for him to fully capitalize on his opportunities.
That said, there’s some optimism for Week 8. The Titans face the Indianapolis Colts, who have allowed the most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season. If there’s ever a spot for Ayomanor to bounce back, this could be it.
Fantasy Football Verdict: Tez Johnson vs. Elic Ayomanor in Week 8
We’re rolling with Tez Johnson over Elic Ayomanor in Week 8. While Ayomanor’s volume and soft matchup are appealing, they don’t outweigh Johnson’s upside this week. With Mike Evans and Chris Godwin both sidelined, Johnson is in line for a major uptick in targets and has a prime opportunity to build on his recent fantasy momentum against the Saints.
The Buccaneers’ passing game has been efficient and dynamic, and Johnson’s combination of speed and versatility makes him an exciting play in an expanded role. You can confidently plug him into your lineup as a high-upside flex or WR3 this week.