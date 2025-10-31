Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em NFL Week 9: Keenan Allen vs Courtland Sutton
This week’s fantasy football start/sit dilemma comes down to two talented wide receivers: Los Angeles Chargers wideout Keenan Allen and Denver Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton. Both players have similar fantasy outlooks and the potential for strong performances in Week 9. Let’s break down who you should start and who you should sit this week.
Los Angeles Chargers Wide Receiver Keenan Allen
Keenan Allen faces the Titans this week — a defense that has allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. Allen currently ranks as the WR8 overall in fantasy football, averaging 15 points per game. So far this season, he’s recorded 48 receptions on 70 targets for 479 yards (10.0 yards per catch) and 4 touchdowns.
Within his own team, Allen ranks third in total targets (319) behind Ladd McConkey (443) and Quentin Johnston (391), but he leads the group in red zone targets (11), ahead of McConkey’s 9 and Johnston’s 6. With the Titans giving up 28.8 points per game (fourth-most in the league), Allen has a strong chance to find the end zone this week.
Denver Broncos Wide Receiver Courtland Sutton
Courtland Sutton faces a tough matchup this week against the Texans, who have allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. Sutton currently ranks as the WR11 overall in fantasy football, averaging 13.8 points per game. This season, he’s recorded 37 receptions on 56 targets for 536 yards (14.5 yards per catch) and 3 touchdowns.
Sutton leads all Broncos wide receivers in snap counts (475), ahead of Troy Franklin (350) and Marvin Mims Jr. (226). He also ranks second on the team in red zone targets (6), trailing Franklin’s 11. However, the Texans’ defense has been elite, allowing the fewest points per game in the league (14.7) — making it a tough matchup for Sutton to find the end zone this week.
Fantasy Football Verdict: Keenan Allen vs. Courtland Sutton in Week 9
We’re rolling with Keenan Allen over Courtland Sutton this week. Allen has the more favorable matchup and is likely to see higher volume than Sutton. While Allen averages fewer yards per catch, his floor is significantly higher, providing more consistency for fantasy managers. He also has a better chance to find the end zone against a vulnerable Titans defense. You can start Keenan Allen with confidence in your fantasy lineup this week.