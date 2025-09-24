Chiefs' Xavier Worthy Makes Key Step on Injury Report
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The timing couldn’t be better.
Just as Patrick Mahomes is perfecting his deep-ball chemistry with Tyquan Thornton, the Chiefs on Wednesday got Xavier Worthy back to full participation on an injury report for the first time since his Sept. 5 dislocated shoulder.
“I think one of the great things is that Pat's been able to get some game time with a couple guys that he didn't have a lot of game time with,” head coach Andy Reid said before practice Wednesday, referring to Thornton and Hollywood Brown. “I think it's a positive thing. And then when the other guys come in, then he's got experience with them.”
Those other two guys are Worthy, who could be ready this week, and Rashee Rice, three weeks into his six-game suspension but back in the building for the first time.
Pick your poison
Worthy and Thornton on the same field would force the Ravens on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan) to pick their poison, and at the same time create opportunities underneath for targets like Travis Kelce and JuJu Smith-Schuster.
“Whenever we start getting these guys back like Xavier and Rashee,” Mahomes said Wednesday, “when he gets back, it's going to make us even better because guys had to step up, and they have.
“And they've stepped up and made plays, and you've seen Hollywood, you've seen JuJu, you've seen Tyquan all step up into their roles and have even bigger roles within the offense. And so, we'll continue to get better and better and better as the season goes, but it'll be an important week this week.”
This week, the Chiefs are as healthy as they’ve been all season. All players on the 53-man roster practiced, including defensive end Mike Danna (quad) and cornerback Kristian Fulton (ankle), each of whom missed Sunday’s game.
Ravens update
The Ravens, who lost a 38-30 shootout to Detroit on Monday night, didn’t practice Wednesday. Baltimore’s official estimation of what a practice would’ve been listed six players not participating: Tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), fullback Patrick Ricard (calf), defensive end Broderick Washington (ankle), linebacker Kyle Van Noy (hamstring), nose tackle Travis Jones (knee) and defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (neck) – all starters.
Baltimore, however, is nearing the return of tight end Isaiah Likely, who fell a toenail short of a game-tying touchdown on the final play in the last Ravens-Chiefs meeting. Likely has been out since late July with a foot fracture. Whether he’s able to return this week at Arrowhead Stadium is to be determined.
