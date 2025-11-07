Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em NFL Week 10: Breece Hall vs Kimani Vidal

Evaluating who to play in fantasy football in week 10, between New York Jets running back Breece Hall and Los Angeles Chargers running back Kimani Vidal.

Ryan Shea

Oct 26, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.
Oct 26, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
This week’s fantasy football start/sit dilemma comes down to two talented running backs: New York Jets running back Breece Hall and Los Angeles Chargers running back Kimani Vidal. Both players have similar fantasy outlooks and the potential for strong performances in Week 10. Let’s break down who you should start and who you should sit this week.

New York Jets RB Breece Hall

Oct 26, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. / Katie Stratman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Breece Hall faces a tough matchup this week against the Cleveland Browns, who rank as the second-best defense against opposing fantasy running backs. Hall has started every game for the Jets this season and currently sits as the RB17 overall, averaging 13.9 fantasy points per game.

While Hall has outsnapped his backup, Isiah Davis, 311 to 158 on the year, that gap has narrowed significantly in recent weeks. Over the past two games, the workload has been nearly even — in Week 7, Hall played 33 snaps (54%) compared to Davis’s 29 (48%), and in Week 8, Hall saw 40 snaps (56%) to Davis’s 33 (46%).

Despite the smaller workload in Week 8, Hall exploded for 32.86 fantasy points, posting 18 carries for 133 yards and two rushing touchdowns, adding two catches for 14 yards and even a four-yard passing touchdown.

With the Jets coming off their Week 9 bye, it will be worth watching how the backfield split unfolds. If the near-even timeshare continues, Hall’s fantasy ceiling could be capped against a stout Browns defense.

Los Angeles Chargers RB Kimani Vidal

Oct 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Kimani Vidal (30) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half at SoFi Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Kimani Vidal faces the Steelers this week in a tough matchup. Pittsburgh’s defense ranks eighth against opposing running backs this season, which could pose some challenges for Vidal.

Vidal has started the last four games for the Chargers in place of injured running backs Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton, and the results have been mixed. He scored 22.8 fantasy points in Week 6, 7.5 in Week 7, 19.7 in Week 8, and 3.0 in Week 9.

On the bright side, Vidal doesn’t have much competition for touches. Since taking over as the starter, he’s averaged 69% of the team’s running back snaps per game. His steady workload could give him a solid opportunity to produce this week, even in a difficult matchup.

Fantasy Football Verdict: Breece Hall vs. Kimani Vidal in Week 10

We’re rolling with Breece Hall over Kimani Vidal this week. Despite the tougher matchup and the potential for a more even backfield split with Isiah Davis, Hall remains the superior RB with the higher upside. Start Hall with confidence in your fantasy lineup and leave Vidal on the bench.

Ryan Shea
RYAN SHEA

Ryan Shea is a seasoned sports enthusiast with a sharp eye for strategy and a deep love for the game—no matter the sport. Whether he’s analyzing roster moves or spotting trends before they hit the headlines, Ryan brings a unique mix of research, instinct, and insider perspective to his writing. With over a decade of experience dominating fantasy leagues, he knows what it takes to build championship-caliber lineups. A diehard fan of all things New York, Ryan proudly reps the Jets, Yankees, Knicks, and Rangers—win or lose.

