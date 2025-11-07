Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em NFL Week 10: Breece Hall vs Kimani Vidal
This week’s fantasy football start/sit dilemma comes down to two talented running backs: New York Jets running back Breece Hall and Los Angeles Chargers running back Kimani Vidal. Both players have similar fantasy outlooks and the potential for strong performances in Week 10. Let’s break down who you should start and who you should sit this week.
New York Jets RB Breece Hall
Breece Hall faces a tough matchup this week against the Cleveland Browns, who rank as the second-best defense against opposing fantasy running backs. Hall has started every game for the Jets this season and currently sits as the RB17 overall, averaging 13.9 fantasy points per game.
While Hall has outsnapped his backup, Isiah Davis, 311 to 158 on the year, that gap has narrowed significantly in recent weeks. Over the past two games, the workload has been nearly even — in Week 7, Hall played 33 snaps (54%) compared to Davis’s 29 (48%), and in Week 8, Hall saw 40 snaps (56%) to Davis’s 33 (46%).
Despite the smaller workload in Week 8, Hall exploded for 32.86 fantasy points, posting 18 carries for 133 yards and two rushing touchdowns, adding two catches for 14 yards and even a four-yard passing touchdown.
With the Jets coming off their Week 9 bye, it will be worth watching how the backfield split unfolds. If the near-even timeshare continues, Hall’s fantasy ceiling could be capped against a stout Browns defense.
Los Angeles Chargers RB Kimani Vidal
Kimani Vidal faces the Steelers this week in a tough matchup. Pittsburgh’s defense ranks eighth against opposing running backs this season, which could pose some challenges for Vidal.
Vidal has started the last four games for the Chargers in place of injured running backs Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton, and the results have been mixed. He scored 22.8 fantasy points in Week 6, 7.5 in Week 7, 19.7 in Week 8, and 3.0 in Week 9.
On the bright side, Vidal doesn’t have much competition for touches. Since taking over as the starter, he’s averaged 69% of the team’s running back snaps per game. His steady workload could give him a solid opportunity to produce this week, even in a difficult matchup.
Fantasy Football Verdict: Breece Hall vs. Kimani Vidal in Week 10
We’re rolling with Breece Hall over Kimani Vidal this week. Despite the tougher matchup and the potential for a more even backfield split with Isiah Davis, Hall remains the superior RB with the higher upside. Start Hall with confidence in your fantasy lineup and leave Vidal on the bench.