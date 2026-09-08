Fantasy Football Week 1 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Rhamondre Stevenson vs. Jadarian Price

In the first game of the 2026 NFL season this Wednesday, between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks, there are already some borderline start-and-sit plays in fantasy football. That is true for what will likely be the two featured RBs of the matchup: rookie RB Jadarian Price for Seattle and RB for the Patriots, Rhamondre Stevenson. Here is a breakdown of who should start and who should sit between the two in fantasy in Week 1.

Jadarian Price

Jun 9, 2026; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (8) during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are high hopes surrounding the fantasy outlook for Price, especially with him starting the season as Seattle’s listed RB1, as RB Zach Charbonnet is still recovering from an injury. That is a role he did not even have in his last year at the University of Notre Dame, as he played RB2 behind Arizona Cardinals rookie RB Jeremiyah Love.

Back on Aug. 31, ESPN Seahawks beat writer Brady Hednerson gave his input on how he thought Price would be used while Charbonnet is out.

“The best guess is that the Seahawks are planning, for now, to roll with Price as their lead back while mixing in a heavy dose of George Holani, whose receiving and pass-blocking skills seem perfectly suited for third-down work.”



Price with his Week 1 opponent being the Patriots should provide not great optimism for fantasy managers. Kenneth Walker III’s outing in the Super Bowl, where he rushed for 135 yards, overshadows that in 2025; New England was one of the best run defenses in the NFL. They allowed the sixth-fewest rushing yards per game: 99.2.

Rhamondre Stevenson

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) walks to practice for training camp at Gillette Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All signs point to either RB for the Patriots, TreVeyon Henderson, not playing at all against the Seahawks or playing a very limited role against them in Week 1. He has not practiced since he hurt his ankle in practice back on Aug. 24. There has also been no notable sign that he has been progressing. In New England’s latest practice on Monday, Sep. 7, he was in street clothes and was a full non-participant.

If Henderson is out, fantasy managers can expect Stevenson to play the role of RB1 for New England, with a few opportunities being given to RB3 behind Henderson on the depth chart, Corey Kiner, whom they just acquired in a trade from the Arizona Cardinals. Stevenson has logged starts with the Patriots since the 2021 season and has displayed that he could excel in the increased role.

In 2024, in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Stevenson had 25 carries for 120 yards and a TD. In PPR fantasy formats, that week he finished as RB7.

The main thing fantasy managers need to pay attention to is the matchup Stevenson is facing with Seattle. Will he get increased volume? Most likely yes. Will that equate to a big fantasy point total? Maybe not. In 2025, Seattle allowed the third-fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL: 93.0. Also, against the Seahawks in the Super Bowl, Stevenson struggled on the ground, logging 23 yards on seven carries. He did have success as a pass catcher. He had five receptions for 40 yards and a TD.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who fantasy managers should start and who they should sit in Week 1 in fantasy football between Stevenson and Price, they should start Stevenson and sit Henderson.

The margins are fairly close in this debate. And with the strength of the run defenses both Henderson and Price will face, it could equate to neither of them having the best fantasy outing in Week 1. But Henderson’s outlook is slightly better because he does have experience as a starter and has proven that he can put up good fantasy numbers against some of the better rushing defenses the NFL has to offer.

In 2024, against the Miami Dolphins, Stevenson had 12 carries for 89 yards and a TD. That season, the Dolphins allowed the eighth-fewest rushing yards per game, 103.7.

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