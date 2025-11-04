Fantasy Football Week 10 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Ashton Jeanty vs. J.K. Dobbins
Games are more critical than ever in fantasy football, as the postseason for fantasy begins to come closer. Decisions are critical on who to play in lineups, and two players fantasy GMs may be going back and forth between playing in week 10, are Las Vegas Raiders RB Ashton Jenaty and Denver Broncos RB J.K. Dobbins. Here is a breakdown on who starts and who to sit between the two RBs this week.
Ashton Jeanty
Las Vegas Raiders rookie RB Ashton Jeanty's production has not been great for what position he was getting taken in fantasy drafts before this season. A lot of this is no fault of his own, but that does not take away from the facts. He is not generating great fantasy points outings, and that remains true as of recent. In his last two games, Jeanty has combined for just 63 rushing yards. He has seen decent volume in the pass game, getting six catches for 60 yards and a touchdown, over those two games. But even with this positive, he feels like a sketchy play in week 10, going against one of the best defenses the NFL has had to offer this season, in the Denver Broncos.
Denver is currently allowing the eighth fewest rushing yards per game. In their last six games, the most rushing yards they have allowed to an opposing RB is 60 yards. Overall, on the season, Denver is giving up the fifth fewest fantasy points to the RB position in PPR fantasy football formats.
J.K. Dobbins
Denver Broncos RB1 J.K. Dobbins' volume has been steady throughout the 2025 season, but success on the ground has swayed. He is coming off a game against the Houston Texans, where he had 16 carries for 61 yards. This was solid all things considered, with the Texans having a great run defense, ranking sixth in fewest rushing yards allowed per game. Dobbins will go up against a more favorable opponent on paper, in the Las Vegas Raiders in week 10, who are allowing the 16th fewest rushing yards per game.
The Raiders have not really allowed any notable big rushing yard games over the season. The most rushing yards someone has had against them was this past week, when Travis Etienne Jr. had 84 rushing yards on 22 carries for the Jacksonville Jaguars. They have, however, given up TDs to RB1s at a good clip. In three out of their last five matchups, RB1s have found the endzone. This includes Jonathon Taylor, who had three touchdowns in a game against Las Vegas.
Final Verdict
When it comes to who should start and who should sit between Jeanty and Dobbins, Dobbins should be a start and Jeanty should be a sit. Dobbins has the slightly more favorable matchup, and with the Raiders’ inability to keep RBs out of the endzone, it feels Dobbins could capitalize on this. He has four TDs on the season, where three of them came in consecutive games, spanning from weeks one through three.
Jeanty is still a solid start option, especially in PPR formats, with the pass-catching upside he has. This game between the Raiders and Broncos could turn into a blowout, with the Raiders having lost three of their eight games this season by 17 points or more. If it does, then Jeanty has a good opportunity to log a large number of receptions in this matchup.