Should Fantasy Football Managers Trade Ashton Jeanty for Quinshon Judkins?
While the hype has remained high on Ashton Jeanty, the silent assassin has risen in Quinshon Judkins. Of all rookie running backs, Cam Skattebo is the only one to be scoring better than Judkins in fantasy football. This raises a question of stock and trade-ability. If you own Jeanty, can you trade him? For who can he be dealt for? Well, perhaps it can be for another rookie. Especially in dynasty, this is a trade that can be debated either way and potentially can be made. That would result in Jeanty for Judkins, straight up.
The Case for Ashton Jeanty
Very little running backs have the snap-share that Jeanty has on the Raiders. 65% of team rushes have been handed off to Jeanty. Jeanty's offensive line has made it difficult for him to break off the best possible output, but Jeanty does have three touchdowns on 445 Yards. His Yards per Carry sits at 4.0.
Jeanty is a player that is surely going to be a top player in fantasy football in the future. I do not care what the statistics say on paper. If you watch ball, you see that Jeanty is a generational talent at running back. When the Raiders get better assets around him, he will thrive. This must be the team goal in the offseason. That being said, his current volume demands viability in fantasy. Even in a poor offense, Jeanty is the RB13.
The Case for Quinshon Judkins
Very similar to Jeanty, Judkins is a high volume rusher. He has 63% of team rushes and Judkins did not even play in Week 1. His offense is a bit better than the Raiders and so Judkins has 467 Yards on 109 Attempts for 5 touchdowns (4.3 Yards per Carry).
The Browns happen to be one of the highest passing rated teams in the league (65%). Even in this offense, Judkins is the RB12 which, as we alluded to, comes with one game missed.
The Browns have competition on paper, but none has stood out. This makes Jerome Ford a trade deadline option for rising teams and Dylan Sampson is just going to remain the low-volume backup.
Trade Discussion: Ashton Jeanty for Quinshon Judkins
This is a very interesting discussion to be had. On one hand, Judkins is the better asset in 2025. If I am talking this season, I would rather keep Judkins. He clearly has the same workload in a better offense and that speaks volumes to me.
This trade becomes much more intriguing in a dynasty league. Many fantasy owners view Jeanty as an underperforming asset. If they have this opinion, they also likely view Judkins as a breakout player with long-term value. In my eyes, Judkins is great but Jeanty is elite. In the long-term, Jeanty should become the better player that also catches more balls out of the backfield.
Trade Jeanty for Judkins only in re-draft. Trade Judkins for Jeanty in Dynasty.