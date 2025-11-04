Fantasy Football Week 10 Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Bo Nix vs Geno Smith
The Las Vegas Raiders travel to face the Denver Broncos in a divisional matchup on Thursday Night Football in Week 10. Quarterbacks Bo Nix and Geno Smith are both coming off solid performances in their Week 9 games. Let’s dive into their outlooks for this matchup and see which player has the edge in fantasy football.
The Case for Bo Nix
Nix has been on a roll in recent weeks for the Denver Broncos. Over the last three games, he’s totaled 699 passing yards and eight passing touchdowns, along with 83 rushing yards and two rushing scores. In total, that adds up to 84.3 fantasy points over the three-week span.
The quarterback looks to continue his hot streak against the Raiders’ defense, which is allowing 26.3 points and 333.4 yards per game to opposing teams. Nix looks to dominate through the air, as wide receivers Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin, and Marvin Mims Jr. should take advantage of a weak Raiders secondary. The Broncos' combination of offensive weapons makes it difficult for opposing defenses to slow them down.
The Case for Geno Smith
Smith is coming off his best performance of the year in Week 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He completed 29 passes for 284 yards and four touchdowns. The return of Brock Bowers was the major factor in Smith’s success. The young tight end hauled in 12 receptions for 127 yards and three touchdowns. The veteran quarterback looked much more confident in the pocket with his go-to target back on the field and healthy.
Denver Broncos have a strong defense, allowing just 18.4 points and 279.9 yards per game. However, they are without star cornerback Pat Surtain II for the foreseeable future. His absence opens up space in the secondary that Smith and the Raiders should be able to dissect.
Who Has the Edge?
Nix has the hot hand, a stronger receiving corps, and a favorable matchup against the Raiders. On the other hand, the return of Brock Bowers and the absence of Pat Surtain II will benefit Geno Smith and the Las Vegas offense.
Both quarterbacks have solid matchups and are viable fantasy options in this game. However, all things considered, Bo Nix has a slight fantasy football edge over Geno Smith. As long as the score doesn’t get out of hand, expect Nix to deliver a big performance against the Raiders on Thursday night.