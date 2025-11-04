Fantasy Football Week 10 Waiver Wire Debate: Troy Franklin vs Demario Douglas
It is Waiver Wire Tuesday and it is time to make league-winning moves. I am seeing way too many lucrative options left on waivers and you must consider picking them up if you need the extra boost. Troy Franklin is the white horse of them all. He must be added, but we will delve into the details. As for another name, we will discuss Demario Douglas as a key asset on this Patriots surging offense.
The Case for Troy Franklin
Hey, you... yes, you! What are you doing? Franklin is still rostered in just 52% of Fantasy Football leagues. Franklin is also tied for the Broncos team lead in targets (62). He has one less reception on the season than Courtland Sutton (37). They both have four touchdowns. Franklin is the WR30 in PPR scoring.
The greatest statistic of them all is that Franklin has twice as many Red Zone Targets (12) as any other Bronco. Bo Nix loves his college teammate and it shows. Nothing is changing here. Franklin is a WR2 and must be rostered.
The Broncos have a softer schedule coming up in regard to opposing coverage defenses. They have the Raiders this week, followed by the Chiefs. That game is more difficult, but then the Broncos get the Commanders and Raiders again. Franklin is a high-upside matchup in 3-of-the-5 upcoming weeks of football.
The Case for Demario Douglas
Douglas is coming off his best game of the season. He had 6 Targets, 4 Receptions, 100 Yards, and 1 Touchdown. This landed him as WR5 in Week 9 Fantasy Football (excluding Monday Night Football).
On the season, Douglas has 27 Targets (12% Target Share), 18 Receptions, 262 Yards, and 3 Touchdowns. He is the WR45 overall, but that is a rosterable status.
The Patriots is pretty clearly legitimate. One or two good weeks and you can mark them as lucky, but they are legitimate now at 7-2. This allows for multiple wide receivers to be fantasy viable. Those names include Stefon Diggs, Kayshon Boutte, and Demario Douglas.
We look at Douglas as a high-upside asset. Some weeks he may flop, but others, he may "pop" . Boutte is now questionable to play in Week 10 and that adds further upside to the workload of Douglas. Whether Boutte or Diggs miss time throughout these last two months, Douglas has playable volume. I would not start him if Boutte plays, but he should be rostered in most leagues (42% currently).
Waiver Wire Debate: Troy Franklin vs Demario Douglas
This is less of a debate and more of a statement. Franklin must be rostered and must be started. I am amazed at his 52% ownership. This has to be over 90%. If he is free, he is the add of them all. There is no lowly owned asset that has the value that Franklin has.
Douglas is another player that should be owned. When it comes to the waiver wire, is is almost always about gaining upside. These players lack the volume of a WR1 or WR2 in most instances, so look for opportunity.
Douglas is the WR3 on the Patriots offense. That offense 9th in Passing and 7th in Points. All it takes is one injury and Douglas is a must-start. In Week 10, we may already have Boutte out. If you cannot get Franklin, go and get Douglas.