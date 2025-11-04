Fantasy Football Week 10 Waiver Wire Debate: Troy Franklin vs Demario Douglas

#Patriots HC Mike Vrabel on WR DeMario Douglas:



“We gotta keep finding Pop. You always look, and when Pop doesn’t have the ball and somebody else does, he’s turning to block… We have to continue to find him… I love having him on the team. He’s fun to coach.”



