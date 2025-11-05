Fantasy football Week 10 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: J.K. Dobbins vs. Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Week 10 of the NFL season is on the way. Going into the new week of football, here is a breakdown of who to start and who to sit in fantasy football between RBs on the line of being in and out fantasy lineups—New York Giants RB1 Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Denver Broncos RB1 J.K. Dobbins.
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
In his first game back as RB1, Tyrone Tracy Jr. put up some extremely discouraging numbers. In week nine against the San Francisco 49ers, Tracy Jr. had five rushes for 18 yards and three receptions for 19 yards. RB2 on the depth chart for the New York Giants, Devin Singletary ended up getting more run than Tracy Jr. In the game, Singletary had eight carries for 43 yards. He also had a higher snap share, playing in 56% of the Giants’ snaps, compared to Tracy Jr.’s 44% share.
In week 10, the Giants will be taking on the Chicago Bears. The Bears this season have had a shaky run defense. They are currently allowing the eighth most rushing yards per game. They have done well in limiting the number of overall yards of RB1s as of late. In their past four games, they had held opposing RB1s under 75 scrimmage yards in three of the past four weeks. The one RB1 that did get above this total was the Cincinnati Bengals RB1 Chase Brown. In week nine against the Bears, Brown had 112 scrimmage yards–37 rushing and 75 receiving.
J.K. Dobbins
J.K. Dobbins will be in action early this week, as he and the rest of his Broncos teammates will be taking on the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night. Dobbins is coming into the matchup, logging 15 carries for 61 yards against the Houston Texans in week nine. He will have the benefit of playing a worse rush defense in the Raiders in week 10.
Las Vegas, in the year, is allowing the 16th fewest rushing yards per game, where the Texans, who Dobbins played last week, are allowing the sixth fewest rushing yards per game. The Raiders on the season in PPR fantasy formats are allowing the 12 most fantasy points per game to the RB position. They have done a good job in the past five weeks of not allowing major rushing yard games to opposing RB1s, but have struggled in keeping them out of the endzone.
No RB1 in the Raiders' past five games has gotten over 90 rushing yards, and three of them have had under 50 rushing yards. Three of these RB1s over this stretch did score a TD. Dobbins on the year has four TDs, but has not found the endzone in the Broncos’ past four games. He did so regularly at the start of the year, getting a TD in each of the first three weeks of the season.
Final Verdict
In the debate on who should start and who should sit between Dobbins and Tracy Jr., Dobbins should be a start and Tracy Jr. should be a sit. The main reason is the reliable workload Dobbins has had throughout the season, and the amount of usage Tracy Jr. got last week. Tracy Jr. could prove to be a good fantasy play later in the season, but with his performance last week, getting fewer carries and snaps than Singletary, it is best to sit him for now. Especially when put up against Dobbins. In eight out of nine games this season, Dobbins has gotten 14 or more carries.