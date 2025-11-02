Bo Nix Explains the 'Edge' J.K. Dobbins Has Brought to Broncos
When the Denver Broncos signed veteran running back J.K. Dobbins, head coach Sean Payton thought he was getting a starting-caliber ball-carrier for his offense. Payton was definitely right about that, as halfway through the season, Dobbins ranks third in the NFL in rushing, but the sixth-year back has also been a tremendous leader and tone-setter for the Broncos.
Ask Bo Nix, who's been around since before Dobbins' arrival. There's an edge present on this offense that perhaps wasn't there last year.
“Just an edge. We’re going to be a top offense. We’re going to do the right things at practice. We’re going to play over again if we haven’t done it right," Nix said on Wednesday when asked what Dobbins brings to the table. "He just has those guys playing hard for him, and he’s running the ball really well."
Dobbins is averaging north of five yards per carry, and he's already rushed for 634 yards and four touchdowns. He's on pace to obliterate his previous career-high rushing marks.
More Than a Ball-Carrier
Beyond what Dobbins does when the ball is in his hands, his leadership and mentoring of the younger players in the Broncos' running back room have been indispensable, including rookie second-rounder RJ Harvey. These are the intangible traits the Broncos didn't realize they were getting when they signed him to a one-year, $5.25 million contract in June.
He’s doing a good job. He’s out there helping RJ with different things. He’s being a great leader, and he’s just putting his head down and he goes to work," Nix said of Dobbins.
The other aspects of Dobbins' game, including his pass protection and pass-catching acumen, come as a welcome on-field bonus to Nix, who's only been sacked eight times this season.
"He plays really hard. I know I mentioned after the [Cowboys] game, but he protects well. He protects for the pocket, he runs routes, and catches the football out of the backfield," Nix said of Dobbins. "He runs the ball hard when he gets his chance. We always knew he was a complete back, but he’s really showing that off right now.”
Dobbins is putting together an All-Pro-caliber campaign. It would help Dobbins' outlook for end-of-season accolades if Payton would scheme him up a few touchdowns inside the 5-yard line, but Dobbins was probably happy to see Harvey score three times last week vs. the Dallas Cowboys, which earned him NFL Rookie of the Week honors.
Dobbins Wants to Retire a Bronco
Dobbins is at the midway point of his one-year deal, and he already knows that he wants to return to Denver. Heck, the 26-year-old wants to finish his NFL career with the Broncos.
Although Dobbins wants an extension for those reasons, he's not allowing himself to dwell on it right now. If he can stay healthy throughout the season, the Broncos could start thinking seriously about an extension in December sometime.
"As far as [an] extension, and stuff like that, that doesn't cross my mind. But me just wanting to be here in Denver? Yes. I hope to end my career here and be here for the rest of my time in the NFL," Dobbins said this week. "As far as [an] extension and all that, though, I don't think about that. I don't really think about that. But yeah, that would be nice because I want to be in Denver."
Dobbins' next matchup is a doozy vs. the Houston Texans' fifth-ranked rushing defense. However, if he can eclipse the century mark again, he'll become the first Bronco since Melvin Gordon in 2021 to post three 100-yard games in a season.