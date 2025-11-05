Fantasy Football Week 10 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Tre Tucker vs. Troy Franklin
Week 10 for fantasy football is now here. Fantasy managers will have some tough start and sit decisions ahead of them this week, and for some, that could start as soon as Thursday night. Two wide receivers who both play on Thursday night that could be in these tough discussions are Denver Broncos WR Troy Franklin and Las Vegas Raiders WR Tre Tucker. Here is a breakdown on who to play between the two in week 10 in fantasy football.
Troy Franklin
Denver Broncos WR Troy Franklin, although he did not have a massive fantasy outing last week, continues to get meaningful volume in Denver’s passing game. He had just four receptions for 27 yards, but for the third week in a row, he got eight or more targets in a game. Combined over those three contests, he has a total of 28 targets, which is the most out of any Broncos’ pass catcher over that period. He will take this promising play into a Thursday night matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Raiders in four of their last six games have allowed opposing offenses to score 30 or more points. On the year they have allowed the 12th most passing yards per game in the NFL In this opposing WRs have surprisingly not been putting up major receiving yard numbers. In just one of the six games, one WR has had 90 or more receiving yards.
Tre Tucker
Las Vegas Raiders WR Tre Tucker will be leaned on mightily in their pass game the remainder of the season with WR1 Jakobi Meyers now being out of the picture. Meyers, on Nov.4, was dealt to the Jacksonville Jaguars in a trade. Tucker, in his new role of being the feature WR1 for Las Vegas, has had moments throughout the season that indicate he has the potential to thrive in this role.
Most of those moments came in week three in week eight against the Washington Commanders, where Tucker had eight catches for 145 yards and three touchdowns. Since then, Tucker has not had more than five receptions or scored another touchdown. This definitely could change given his new role in the offense. He will make his debut in week 10 as WR1, when he and the Raiders face the Denver Broncos.
The Broncos are currently allowing the sixth-fewest passing yards per game. WR1s have fared well in the past three weeks against Denver’s defense, averaging 82 recieving yards per game. One factor that will help in Tuckler potentially having a big game on Thursday night is star corner for the Broncos, Pat Surtain II, will be out with a pectoral tear.
Final Verdict
In the debate of who should start and who should sit in week 10 between Tucker and Franklin, Tucker should be a start and Franklin should be a sit. The main reason leading to this is Tucker’s elevated role in the offense, and the Broncos have recently struggled to guard the WR1 position. Franklin could still have a good game, but Tucker’s path to having a big performance just feels clearer.