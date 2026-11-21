Who are the deep-sleepers in Week 11 fantasy football? That is the question I will help answer today. Nothing is certain in this game, but a close look at the data suggests that the following six NFL skill players are worth your attention.

Samaje Perine

The running back position is not very deep this week, but if you need someone to fill a gap, look to Perine. Over his last five games, Perine is averaging 8.9 rushing attempts and 1.4 receptions per game. He also has three touchdowns in that span.

Given how good the Bengals have been offensively, we can expect them to lead the Commanders and play a run-heavy game script more often than not.

Malachi Fields

Fields will be playing the Jaguars this week. They allow the 9th-most receptions and 5th-most yards to wide receivers. Fields is averaging 5.4 targets and 3.0 receptions over his last four games. He also averages an explosive 15.4 yards per reception, and the Giants will likely trail in this game, setting up a passing-game script.

Ja'Kobi Lane

Lane's average depth of target is a whopping 21.7 yards. He has an absolute gunslinger throwing him the ball this week: Jacoby Brissett. As a Cardinal in 2025, Brissett averaged 281 yards per game. In his Ravens debut last week, he threw for 340 yards.

Dawson Knox

Dalton Kincaid (thumb, ankle) doubtful for Week 11. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 20, 2026

It sounds like Dalton Kincaid will be inactive on Sunday. That will make Knox the starter, and big things can happen. Knox has a years-long relationship with Josh Allen, and they've connected for 34 career touchdowns together.

The Bills will face the Dolphins this week. They allow the 6th-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends.

Cade Otton

The Lions have created a plug-and-play environment for opposing tight ends in fantasy football. Detroit ranks as the NFL's worst team in each of the following categories against tight ends:

Targets Allowed

Receptions Allowed

Yards Allowed

Touchdowns Allowed

Fantasy Points Allowed

Otton has an 83% route rate this season and at least five targets in five of his last six games.

Gunnar Helm

This week, it's a melting pot of perfect ingredients. Helm has 16 targets, 12 receptions, and 123 yards over his last three games. He will face the Cowboys, who have allowed an average of 28.7 points per game over their last three games. The Titans-Cowboys game should be a shootout with two hot offenses and weak defenses.

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