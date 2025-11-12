Fantasy Football Week 11 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Adonai Mitchell vs. Mack Hollins
Finding who to fill gaps in fantasy football lineups this late in the season is more than difficult. Going into week 11, a couple of WRs who may be able to help fill these voids for fantasy managers are New York Jets WR Adonai Mitchell and New England Patriots WR Mack Hollins. Here is a breakdown on who to start between the two players this week in fantasy football.
Mack Hollins
Listed as the Patriots' WR3, Mack Hollins has recently had a couple of games that don't represent that. In week 10, Hollins had his highest receiving total of the season, logging six catches for 106 yards on 10 targets. In week eight against the Arizona Cardinals, he had seven receptions for 89 yards. Over the past three games, he has led the Pats in targets with 19. The Patriots not having Kayshon Boutte last week could have helped slightly in Hollins having his best game of the season, but that by no means tells the whole story of Hollins' play as of late. Hollins had a 72% snap share in week eight and a share of 79% in week 10. In week eight, the Patriots' top four WRs were all healthy. This shows even with Boutte back in the New England receiving corps, Hollins still has a chance of maintaining this play.
Hollins' week 11 opponent, the New York Jets, looks to be a difficult matchup. They are currently allowing the eighth fewest passing yards per game. In their last two games, however, they have shown that they can give up good games to opposing WRS. A WR in each of the last two games against the Jets has recorded over 75 receiving yards and a touchdown. On the year overall, the Jets are giving up the 11th fewest PPR fantasy points to the WR position.
Adonai Mitchell
Second-year WR Adonai Mitchell will be making his debut for the New York Jets against the New England Patriots in week 11. The former Indianapolis Colt was traded in a deal that sent star Jets safety Sauce Gardner to the Colts. Mitchell did not play last week and was listed as inactive in week 10, but he is set to go this week and will be in line for a major role. WR1 of the Jets, Garrett Wilson, is currently listed as doubtful for Thursday’s game and is trending not to play. He reaggravated a right knee sprain he had earlier in the season. He did not practice on either Monday or Tuesday. If he is out, Mitchell will play the role of WR1 for New York.
Mitchell and the Jets' week 11 opponent, the New England Patriots, are allowing the 12th most passing yards per game. In the last two games, opposing WR1s have torn up the Patriots' secondary. Emeka Egbuka last week against them recorded six receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown, and the game prior, Atlanta Falcons WR1 had nine receptions for 118 yards and three TDs. Overall, on the season, the Patriots have given up the 14th most fantasy points in PPR formats.
Final Verdict
When it comes to who should start and who should sit between Mitchell and Hollins in fantasy football this week, Mitchell should be a start, and Hollins should be a sit. Even though it is Mitchell’s first game with New York, he will be counted on heavily in the pass game. As for Hollins, even with his play trending in the right direction, he has put up several duds regarding fantasy football this season, and at his listed role on the depth chart, it would be no means suprising if another dud popped up for Hollins this week. Taking a shot on Mitchell, who has a slightly better matchup and feels to have a higher fantasy point ceiling, is the way to go in this scenario.