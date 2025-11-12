Geno Smith, Adonai Mitchell, And 4 More Week 11 Fantasy Football Deep Sleepers
Sometimes, when we are setting our fantasy lineups, our options are limited and we have to dig a little bit deeper. When even the normal sleepers aren't good enough, we have to turn our attention to the lesser-utilized options and outwit our opponents. These are the deep sleepers for Week 11.
Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders
Smith has been mostly terrible this season, but has had his moments with two big games against the Washington Commanders and Jacksonville Jaguars. In those two games, he totaled 573 yards, seven touchdowns, and no interceptions. So he is still capable of having big games. This week, the Raiders host the Dallas Cowboys, who are allowing by far the most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. There is no doubt that Smith comes with plenty of risk, but he also has a ton of upside this week.
Brian Robinson Jr, San Francisco 49ers
Robinson outperformed Christian McCaffrey in Week 10, rushing eight times for 41 yards and a touchdown. In Week 9, he racked up 53 yards and a TD. With CMC clearly declining as far as efficiency goes, this trend of Robinson getting more work could continue. There is also a chance that this could just be a blip on the radar. Nevertheless, if you are searching for a deep sleeper this week, Robinson could be a sneaky good option.
D'Ernest Johnson, New England Patriots
If Rhamondre Stevenson or Terrell Jennings play, Johnson is not an option; however, he could step right into the role that Jennings had before getting injured in Week 10 if they are both out. Despite TreVeyon Henderson having a breakout game last week, we can't be sure that the Patriots want to give him a massive workload.
We saw Jennings get the goal line work in Week 9, and was seeing early-down work in Week 10 before injuring his knee. There is a chance that Henderson dominates touches and Johnson barely sees the field. However, he could also step into a significant early-down role that has TD upside, against a New York Jets team that is a week removed from trading away their star defensive tackle.
Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals
Zay Jones went down with a season-ending injury last week, and Wilson was targeted a season-high seven times. That trend could continue this week as the target share narrows in Arizona. He will now be the clear WR2 behind Marvin Harrison Jr, who the Cardinals don't always love to target as much as they probably should. The opportunities should be there in a strong matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, whose defense is battered.
Adonai Mitchell, New York Jets
With Garrett Wilson out this week, Mitchell could step in and be the WR1 for the Jets. There are two big issues, though. He is a bad NFL wide receiver, and his quarterback is horrific. Still, he is very fast and could be an NFL WR1 this week. That's enough to make him a more than viable deep sleeper option. If you are desperate, you can roll the dice on him.
Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers
Freiermuth has been hit or miss, but over the past four games, he has scored three TDs and has a 100-yard game mixed in. During that span, he's caught at least three passes in every game. This week, the Steelers play the Cincinnati Bengals, who are allowing the most fantasy points in the league to tight ends by a wide margin. No team is allowing within four fantasy points per game to the position of the Bengals.