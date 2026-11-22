The top two WRs off the board in the 2026 NFL Draft, Tennessee Titans WR Carnell Tate and New Orleans Saints WR Jordyn Tyson, could both be active in Week 11. With that, here is a breakdown of who to start in fantasy this week between the two rookie WRs.

Jordyn Tyson

Nov 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) makes a catch against the Carolina Panthers in the first half at Caesars Superdome. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyson, in his second game with the Saints, looked like the elite WR he was with Arizona State in college. In Week 10, he had 11 receptions on 13 targets for 80 yards. He also saw the field a ton more than he did in his previous game, playing in 71% of snaps compared to just playing in 24% of snaps in Week 9. He will try to add another good outing to his rookie resume this week against the Chicago Bears.

The Bears this season have had a middle-of-the-pack passing defense. They are currently allowing the 15th fewest passing yards per game in the league: 219.8. They are also giving up the 10th fewest PPR and the 19th fewest standard fantasy points per game to WRs. In two of their last three games, Chicago has allowed an opposing player to have over 90 receiving yards and score a TD–New England Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson and Seattle Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Carnell Tate

Oct 25, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) and Tennessee Titans wider receiver Carnell Tate (14) talk post game at Nissan Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tate has missed the Titans' last two games with a shoulder injury. He is now questionable to return in Week 11 against one of the worst passing defenses in the league, the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys this season are allowing the sixth most passing yards per game in the NFL:239.7. This season, they are also giving the eighth most PPR and the sixth most PPR fantasy points per game to opposing WRs. In Dallas’ last three games, they have allowed an opposing player in two games to have over 100 receiving yards and a TD–San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey and Arizona Cardinals WR Michael Wilson.

The Titans, who had one of the worst passing offenses at the start of the season, have looked like a completely different team lately. In their last three games, they are averaging the 11th most passing yards per game in the league: 228.3. The improved play from Tennessee elevates Tate’s fantasy value for Week 11 and beyond.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who fantasy managers should start and who they should sit in Week 11 between Tate and Tyson, they should sit Tate and start Tyson.

With Tate coming back directly off an injury, how much he will play is up in the air if he does return, while Tyson’s volume continues to trend up as he stacks games, making him the better play in fantasy this week. The two have similar fantasy matchups, both being ideal, so both are solid fantasy starting options; Tyson is just the safer play in this spot, making him the better play.

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