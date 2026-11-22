Both RBs, whose fantasy values have been affected throughout the 2026 season by the injuries they have sustained, have the potential to log solid fantasy performances in Week 11: Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley and New York Jets RB Breece Hall. Here is a breakdown of who fantasy managers should have in their lineups between Barkley and Hall this week.

Saquon Barkley

Nov 8, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs for a touchdown against the New York Giants during the first quarterat Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barkley has severely underperformed relative to the expectations many set for him in the 2026 fantasy season. A lot of that is tied to injuries, which have sidelined him and not allowed him to be 100% when he is on the field. But with the Eagles having a bye in Week 10, Barkley getting some much-needed rest could bode well for him in Week 11, although he will be taking on a tough rushing defense: the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers this season are allowing the third-fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL: 83.2. So far, they are also giving up the 12th-fewest standard fantasy points per game to opposing RBs. They have been below average in PPR formats in defending RBs, as they allow the 13th-most PPR fantasy points per game to opposing RBs. The last three RB1s to face the Steelers have averaged 24.7 rushing yards, 5.7 receptions, and have combined for two TDs–both scored by Cincinnati Bengals RB1 Chase Brown in Week 10.

Breece Hall

Nov 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs past Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard (8) during the second half against at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hall, since coming back from injury, has been a bit of a disappointment in the ground game. In his latest game in Week 10 against the Buffalo Bills, he had 11 rushes for 41 yards and four receptions for 67 yards. He did see his snap share rise from Week 9, when he played 43% of snaps, to 58% in Week 10.

RB2 for the Jets, Braelon Allen has continued to have a notable role, and it would not be shocking if he continues to have one based on the success he did have when Hall was out. In Week 9, he played in 59% of snaps and had eight carries for 33 yards, and in Week 10 he played in 48% of snaps and had eight carries for 40 yards.

Hall and the Jets this week will take on the Los Angeles Chargers. This season, they are allowing the 15th fewest rushing yards per game, 110.2, and have been an elite rushing defense of late. In their last three games, they are giving up just 83.0 rushing yards per game. On the season as a whole, they are giving up the 10th-most standard and the 12th-most PPR fantasy points per game to opposing RBS. The last three RB1s to face the Chargers averaged 45.3 rushing yards and combined for three TDs.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who fantasy managers should start and who they should sit between Barkley and Hall in fantasy football in Week 11, they should sit Barkley and start Hall.

Both have questionable fantasy outlooks given their injuries this season, but Hall has a slightly better matchup. If Barkley showed more receiving upside, there would be a real discussion of him being a better play than Hall this week, given the vulnerability Pittsburgh has shown to defending opposing RBs in the passing game. This season, Barkley has just seven receptions for 41 yards.

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