Fantasy Football Week 11 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Colston Loveland vs. Cade Otton

Evaluating who to play in fantasy football in week 11 between Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Cade Otton and Chicago Bears TE Colston Loveland.

Gray Deyo

Nov 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) makes a catch over New York Giants cornerback Cordale Flott (28) during the second half at Soldier Field.
Nov 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) makes a catch over New York Giants cornerback Cordale Flott (28) during the second half at Soldier Field. / Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images
Both Colston Loveland and Cade Otton, who have been out of the fantasy football relevance spotlight for most of the season, are now at the center of it regarding the TE position. They both had their best performances in fantasy football in the last two weeks of games. Here is a breakdown on who to start and sit between the two in week 11 of fantasy football.

Cade Otton

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton start or sit
Nov 9, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton (88) runs for a gain during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at Raymond James Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Last week against the New England Patriots, Otton had nine receptions on 12 targets for 82 yards. This was both his highest reception and receiving yard total of 2025. It also adds on to a streak of now five consecutive games of him having 40 or more receiving yards and four or more receptions. He takes this positive momentum into a match-up against the Buffalo Bills in week 11.

The Bills overall have a good passing defense. This year, they are allowing the third-fewest passing yards per game. Against the TE position, they are allowing the fewest fantasy points per game in both STD and PPR formats. The most receiving yards they have let an opposing TE this season was in week nine against the Kansas City Chiefs, where Travis Kelce had 66 receiving yards on six receptions. Every other opposing TE1 except one, not including Kelce, against Buffalo has been held to under 30 receiving yards.

One factor fantasy managers of Otton should monitor is the avaiability of WR for the BUcs, Chris Godwin Jr. The veteran WR for Tampa looks like he has a chance to retyuurn in week 11, as he was a limited participant in pratice on Wedensday and Thursday. If he is back this could somewhat effect the fantasy ceiling of Otton in week 11.

Colston Loveland 

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland start or sit
Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) catches a pass and runs for a go ahead touchdown as Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. (44) and Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Josh Newton (28) attempt to stop him in the fourth quarter of the NFL football game between Chicago Bears and Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Nov. 2, 2025. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Loveland broke the silence cast over his rookie season in fantasy football, as he erupted for 118 receiving yards and two touchdowns on six receptions in week nine against the Cincinnati Bengals in week nine. He followed that game with a decent performance last week against the New York Giants, logging four receptions for 55 yards. Both of these teams rank in the bottom ten for most passing yards allowed per game in the NFL. Their week 11 opponent, the Minnesota Vikings, this year is allowing the eighth fewest passing yards per game.

Minnesota, with there overall good pas defense, has struggled in guarding opposing TEs. This year, they are allowing the ninth most fantasy points in PPR formats to the TE position. In their last three games, all opposing TEs have scored a TD, and two of them have had over 75 receiving yards. 

Final Verdict

When it comes to who should start and who should sit in fantasy football in week 11 between Loveland and Otton, Loveland should be a start, and Otton should be a sit. Otton’s consistency is hard to ignore, but in this matchup against the Bills in how they have played TEs, it can be. Loveland has the clear better matchup and has shown he can have big fantasy performances, which also goes into helping him get the edge over Otton in this debate.

Gray Deyo is a Nashville-based sportswriter who graduated with a sports management bachelor's degree from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. He has covered prep sports, college sports, the WNBA, and the NBA for the past four years. In addition to writing for SI, Gray also currently contributes to Prep Girls Hoops

