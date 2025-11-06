Colston Loveland, Dalton Schultz and More Fantasy Football Tight End Streamers For Week 10
The tight end position has long been one of the most unpredictable lineup slots in fantasy football.
Outside of the few elite names, week-to-week production can be inconsistent, leaving managers frustrated and often scrambling for answers. That makes streaming — a tactic that utilizes the waiver wire to start players based on favorable matchups each week — a viable and sometimes necessary strategy.
By targeting matchups, opportunity and red-zone usage, streaming tight ends can help managers squeeze value out of a position that rarely offers much beyond the top tier. Instead of being locked into a low-ceiling option, streaming opens the door to finding upside plays who can deliver at the right time.
Week 10 of the NFL season presents a fresh slate and several opportunities for managers seeking to optimize their lineups. Here are four streaming options that could pay off for fantasy football managers, especially those looking for a replacement for Tucker Kraft.
*Percentage denotes player’s roster rate on ESPN and Yahoo*
Colston Loveland (Bears) vs. Giants (ESPN: 41% Yahoo: 45%)
Loveland’s breakout finally happened last week, as he posted a 6-118-2 receiving line and scored nearly 30 fantasy points. He finished as TE2 on the week behind Brock Bowers. While it’s unreasonable to expect that type of production again, he should continue being involved in Ben Johnson’s offense going forward. Loveland’s matchup against the Giants isn’t the best, but it’s still one he can exploit. Dallas Goedert scored three of the four touchdowns New York has given up all season. He posted a 9-110-1 receiving line against the Giants in Week 6 and a 3-28-2 line in Week 8.
Theo Johnson (Giants) @ Bears (ESPN: 40% Yahoo: 40%)
Johnson ranks fifth in the NFL among tight ends with five touchdowns. He has just 239 receiving yards through nine games, but the foremost stat shows his usage in the red zone. Johnson has been one of Jaxson Dart’s favorite targets in the red area, and both should see many opportunities there against the Bears this week. Chicago allows the 12th-most fantasy points per game to tight ends. They also allow nearly seven receptions to the position per game. This game should have a back-and-forth game script, making Johnson a top streaming option.
Juwan Johnson (Saints) @ Panthers (ESPN: 35% Yahoo: 43%)
Johnson averaged 14.2 fantasy points through his first three games this season before scoring under six points in three straight. However, he’s been phased back into the offense. Johnson has scored 10.3 or more fantasy points in his last three games. The Saints just traded away Rashid Shaheed to the Seahawks, which will open up more opportunities for Johnson. The Panthers are a solid matchup as well, giving up the 13th-most fantasy points per game to tight ends. Johnson is the perfect deep-league play thanks to his red-zone usage and high-target rate in an offense that lacks playmakers.
Dalton Schultz (Texans) vs. Jaguars (ESPN: 25% Yahoo: 32%)
Schultz got off to a slow start in 2025, but has seen an uptick in usage recently. He scored under nine points in his first four games before averaging nearly 12 in his last four. Schultz led the Texans in receiving in his last outing, even with C.J. Stroud leaving the game with a concussion. Davis Mills will start in Week 10, but that shouldn’t impact Schultz much. The Jaguars allow the second-most fantasy points per game to tight ends and are tied for the second-most touchdowns given up to the position.
Check out our Week 10 tight end must-starts, weekly tight end rankings and tight end waiver wire pickups.