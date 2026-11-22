You can view my final Week 11 fantasy football projections below. I've factored in injury updates, weather changes, depth chart changes, and much more. This is the final version of my projections, and I hope they can help you with whatever start-sit decisions you have to make. Below, I note every key change from Wednesday to Saturday evening.

Quarterback Changes

Thomas Carelli

The quarterback position has never been weaker. Countless injuries have led many teams to basically give up on their seasons. A few quarterbacks are featured this week who I think most people never expected to see on the field in 2026: Joe Milton, JJ McCarthy, Josh Johnson, and Kyle McCord.

No major movers at quarterback. Click here for the best streaming options.

Baker Mayfield is expected to suit up for the Buccaneers.*

Running Back Changes

Thomas Carelli

Jacory Croskey-Merritt is returning to the Commanders' lineup. There is a lot of uncertainty revolving around this running back room. But it does knock Rachaad White's must-start status, and I am not overly keen on starting any Commanders running back in Week 11.

Saquon Barkley has fallen due to a housekeeping adjustment. The Eagles may not be willing to run him into the ground in a lost season. Will Shipley's return is a key reason why that may happen. The Eagles have been spread very thin at this position for weeks.

Thomas Carelli

Wide Receiver Changes

Thomas Carelli

Adonai Mitchell gets a bump up the rankings now that Omar Cooper Jr. is out. The same goes for Garrett Wilson, and you can start both of them in Week 11.

Carnell Tate moves up four spots now that Wan'Dale Robinson has been ruled out for the season.

Mike Evans will be returning to the 49ers, shaking up their projections. You can start Evans and Deebo Samuel; I would actually be willing to bench Keenan Allen.

Roman Wilson is back for the Steelers. Given Germie Bernard's recent struggles, he's projected lower than Wilson this week. DK Metcalf is the only Steelers wide receiver you ought to start.

Thomas Carelli

Tight End Changes

Thomas Carelli

Pat Freiermuth takes a minor hit to his projections as Roman Wilson returns, pushing him out of starter consideration.

I do love a bunch of tight end sleepers this week. Click here to read more on those options.

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