Is Rhamondre Stevenson Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Patriots vs. Buccaneers)
For the second week in a row, the New England Patriots will be without running back Rhamondre Stevenson (toe).
Stevenson and Kayshon Boutte have been ruled out for the New England offense against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Losing Stevenson is a pretty big blow for the Patriots, as he's been the clear lead running back for Mike Vrabel's squad.
This season, Stevenson has played 61.8 percent of the snaps for the Patriots, carrying the ball 83 times for 279 yards and three scores. He's also chipped in for the Pats in the passing game, catching 16 of his 19 targets for 169 yards.
Stevenson had seen his three biggest workloads from a rushing perspective (13, 18 and 14 carries) in the three weeks prior to going down with a toe injury. The Patriots relied on Terrell Jennings and TreVeyon Henderson in the backfield in Week 9 against Atlanta.
Here's a look at how to bet on the Patriots in the prop market with Stevenson out in Week 10.
Best Patriots Prop Bet for Week 10 vs. Bucs
Earlier this week, SI Betting's Ryan Gilbert shared his favorite props for this game, and he's eyeing Drake Maye as both a runner and a passer with the Patriots down a couple of weapons in Week 10:
Drake Maye OVER 274.5 Pass + Rush Yards (-114)
Drake Maye is settling in nicely in his sophomore season. The Patriots quarterback has thrown for 2,285 yards and run for 270 more in nine games this season.
Maye has thrown for at least 200 yards in every game thus far, including at least 250 yards in six contests. He should be able to get to that number against the Bucs, who allowed 241 to Jared Goff and 347 to Mac Jones in recent weeks.
Tampa Bay has also allowed quarterbacks to run for some yardage, including Jalen Hurts for 62 yards and Tyrod Taylor for 48.
Maye might be able to get to 275 yards passing alone, but adding the rushing yards gives us some extra help.
