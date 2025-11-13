Fantasy Football Week 11 Start 'Em Sit 'Em: D'Andre Swift vs Woody Marks
Unless you have a Top-15 Running Back, you likely are looking to a start/sit decision on a weekly basis. I am talking players like David Montgomery or Aaron Jones. Perhaps Chase Brown, Alvin Kamara, or even Jaylen Warren. These are all examples of players that may trend towards starting, but are never a lock. Today, we look at D'Andre Swift and Woody Marks. Which one is a better Week 11 start to make?
The Case for D'Andre Swift
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 11 Ranking: RB19
Swift has had a mostly productive year. He has marked up 113 Attempts (40% of Team Rushes), 544 Yards, and 4 Touchdowns. He also adds 23 Receptions, 210 Yards, and 1 Touchdowns through the air. Swift is the RB17 and a very solid RB2 on your roster.
In recent weeks, Kyle Monangai has seen an elevated role in this Bears backfield. This happened in part due to Swift's leave of absence, but Monangai has also deserved it.
The split has varied all year long, but generally been about a 2-to-1 slice up in favor of Swift. In his Week 10 return, Swift owned 62% of snaps while Monangai had 38%. Based on comments from the coaching staff, that seems about correct to what this split will be — 60/40%.
Week 11 has the Bears facing the Vikings in Minnesota. That Vikings run stop stands at just 22nd in the NFL, compared to the Bears 2nd ranked rushing attack. The Bears are also a Top-5 unit in Run Blocking Win Rate and though the Viking are a better — 14th versus Running Backs, Chicago projects the matchup in their favor.
Given that the Bears average 147.3 Rushing Yards per Game, we can expect Swift to have more like 50-55% of rushing yards, projecting around 80 yards in the game. His ceiling is high, and so is his floor.
The Case for Woody Marks
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 11 Ranking: RB21
Marks has broken out to become the lead Texans running back over the past month. We cannot be surprised by this as Nick Chubb is towards the end his career, post injury.
In 9 Games, Marks has 81 Attempts, 304 Yards, and 2 Touchdowns. Marks also adds 15 Receptions, 183 Yards, and 2 Touchdowns in the air. He is the RB27, despite a late start to his current role.
Marks has seen fluctuating work, but since Week 3, he has only once had a lower snap count than Nick Chubb (Week 8). Since the Texans Week 6 bye week, Marks has 65% of team snaps to Chubb's 35%. This is about what we will expect this week, and going forward.
The Texans will head to face the Titans in Week 11. They are 27th in Rushing Yards Allowed per Game and 31st in Fantasy Points Allowed to Running Backs. The Texans are only just 22nd in Rushing Yards per Game, but this projects them an advantage.
Houston is 15th in Run Blocking Win Rate to Tennessee's 26th in Run Stop Win Rate.
Start 'Em Sit 'Em: D'Andre Swift vs Woody Marks
Truth be honest, this is a difficult decision. Marks trends on having a slightly better split, but Swift works on a better offense. We must look into upside and quite simply — who is more likely to score a touchdown?
Given that both running backs are 10-15 carry players, they will not hit any 100+ yard bonus, so a full game of rushing yards may equal one single touchdown. Our score doubles if we find the endzone.
Discounting Monangai's (9) Red Zone Touch game in Week 9, without Swift, the split here is owned by Swift 21-10. No trends show that Monangai will steal those touches from Swift. He will have about a 65-70% share of rushes.
The Bears rush the ball 62% of the time in the Red Zone. They are implied to score 23 points, or about 2.4 team touchdowns this week.
The Texans are much different as they run the ball 41% of the time in the Red Zone. Marks owns 43% of those attempts. He trends towards 50-60% of attempts going forward, but still with less likelihood to score. This means he would score about 20-25% of team touchdowns.
The Texans imply to score 22.5 points this week, or about 2.1 touchdowns.
Start D'Andre Swift for higher touchdown likelihood.