Fantasy Football Players Can Trust Both D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai Against Brutally Bad Giants Run Defense
Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift was not able to play in Week 9 due to a lingering groin issue. In his absence, rookie running back Kyle Monangai stepped in his absence and was fantastic, rushing for 176 yards and adding 22 yards. However, Swift returned to a full practice on Thursday, which presumably puts him on track to play in Week 10 against the New York Giants. This is an excellent matchup at home against the team giving up the second-most fantasy points to running backs this season.
The concern now is that we don't know how this backfield is going to play out this week. Not only do we have to worry about Swift potentially being limited with a soft tissue injury that's known for being easily re-aggravated, but we also have the emergence of the rookie running back. This feels similar to the situation we saw play out with the Carolina Panthers when Chuba Hubbard went down and Rico Dowdle played incredibly, just with a smaller sample size. With Swift expected back this week, fantasy owners are going to have tough decisions to make.
Fantasy Impact of Swift's Return for Week 10
RB Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears
Monangai stepped in last week and played on 74% of the offensive snaps for Chicago. That's a total of 59 snaps. He saw an opportunity on 31 of those snaps. The rookie carried the ball 26 times for 176 yards and caught three of his five targets for 22 more yards. After averaging 6.8 yards per carry in Week 9, he's now averaging 5.3 yards per carry on the season. Comparably, Swift is averaging a still solid 4.6 yards per carry in 2025.
Fantasy owners are thrilled about Monangai's production in Week 9, but rightfully reluctant about starting him in Week 10 with Swift back. It's unclear how the backs will be deployed. Both the snap and touch distribution are a complete mystery and are likely to remain so until the games play out. Deciding to play one of these backs is going to be a roll of the dice, no matter how you look at it. However, with a favorable matchup against the Giants, it should be safe to start both running backs this week, regardless of which one you have.
The biggest dilemma will be for fantasy owners who own both Swift and Monangai. This week, we would suggest starting Monangai over Swift. We don't think that Monangai has ripped the starting job away from Swift, but we do expect that in the worst-case scenario, this is going to be a near split backfield. Being that there is a chance that Swift could be limited and is at risk of potential re-injury, Monangai is both the safer option and has the same upside.