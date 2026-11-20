Wide receivers come in all shapes and sizes. On the one hand, you have Keenan Allen, tall, compact, and a point-catcher. On the other hand, you have a shifty slot receiver like Malik Washington, playing with YAC ability. They both add the same fantasy points, but they get there differently. Ahead of Week 11, I will debate which of Allen and Washington is the better option.

The Case of Keenan Allen

My analysis is usually data-driven, but Allen is an exception. He was traded to the 49ers less than two weeks ago and only has one game under his belt with the team.

In Week 10, Allen had the following:

7 Targets

5 Receptions

61 Yards

No Touchdown

55% Route Rate

33.3% Targets per Route Run Rate

Through Allen's full season with the 49ers and Colts, he ranks 47th in PFF Receiving Grade and 76th in EPA per Target. Allen is certainly late in his career. His value comes more from his football IQ and trustworthiness than from his high level of play.

We must also take note that Allen's Week 10 output came without Mike Evans in the lineup. Heading into Sunday, Evans is still questionable, but many expect him to play, just perhaps not at 100%.

My Week 11 projection has Allen performing to the following:

WR54

3.6 Targets

2.4 Receptions

25.7 Yards

21.2% Touchdown Probability

Allen and the 49ers will be taking on the Vikings. They rank as follows against wide receivers:

6th-fewest WR Yards Allowed per Game

4th-fewest WR Touchdowns Allowed per Game

4th-fewest WR Fantasy Points Allowed per Game

11th-fewest WR Yards per Target Allowed

The matchup is not easy for Allen, especially given his middling advanced metrics, which suggest he is past his prime. I see Allen as a high-risk wide receiver this week because of the uncertainty around his role and the matchup.

The Case of Malik Washington

My data-driven analysis brings us to Washington's following statistics:

6.7 Targets per Game

4.0 Receptions per Game

11.1 Yards per Reception

9.4% Targets per Route Run Rate

10.3% Target Share

84% Route Rate

1.56 Yards per Route Run

37th-ranked in PFF Receiving Grade

73rd in EPA per Target

Washington appears to be a quality football player. Unfortunately, he lacks pass-catching volume. It's not really his fault, given his receiving grade and strong yards-per-route. But Bobby Slowik's offense just doesn't run through Washington in a way that lets his upside come out often.

In Week 11, Washington and the Dolphins take on the Bills. They rank as follows against wide receivers:

6th-fewest WR Yards Allowed per Game

4th-fewest WR Touchdowns Allowed per Game

5th-fewest WR Fantasy Points Allowed per Game

15th-fewest Slot WR Yards per Target Allowed

Washington will face a difficult matchup. The Bills look more forgiving to slot wide receivers like Washington, but the matchup likely won't be easy. The good news is that the Dolphins will almost certainly be trailing, and a pass-friendly game script will ensue. Washington and Co. have a high volumetric floor.

Unfortunately, Washington has just one touchdown this season. He still has at least 11.0 PPR fantasy points in five of nine games. Don't expect huge things from Washington, but don't expect a total dud either.

Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Keenan Allen vs. Malik Washington

Washington has the edge in just about every key category: volume, risk, level of play, and game script. Allen has the edge in touchdowns, but even then, his odds of scoring a touchdown are only 21.2%.

Fantasy managers must roll with the Dolphins' wide receiver. As it stands, I have Washington projected as the WR29 in half-PPR formats, much higher than the more-hyped Allen.

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