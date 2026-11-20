Two young NFC wide receivers have stumbled so far this season. On talent alone, they have immense upside, but they've rarely shown it. Can they finally break out in Week 11? That brings me to this start-sit debate between Rome Odunze and Emeka Egbuka.

The Case of Rome Odunze

My analysis is very data-driven, so consider the following metrics, and I will recap them accordingly:

5.3 Targets per Game

3.6 Receptions per Game

16.5 Yards per Reception

15.0% Targets per Route Run Rate

17.0% Target Share

91% Route Rate

1.65 Yards per Route Run

48th-ranked in PFF Receiving Grade

17th in EPA per Target

Odunze is an explosive player, but not a volume player. For that reason, he is more of a boom-or-bust wide receiver. Odunze has five single-digit PPR fantasy games this season. He also has only one touchdown this season.

In Week 11, Odunze and the Bears will face the Saints. They rank as follows against wide receivers:

11th-fewest WR Yards Allowed per Game

11th-fewest WR Touchdowns Allowed per Game

8th-fewest WR Fantasy Points Allowed per Game

15th-most WR Yards per Target Allowed

The matchup won't be the easiest for Odunze. The Bears are also widely expected to win this game comfortably. In that case, the game script will naturally trend toward a run-heavy game for the Bears, which isn't ideal for Odunze.

The Case of Emeka Egbuka

Egbuka has endured a weird season filled with injuries to himself and his quarterback, Baker Mayfield. Nonetheless, the following showcases his season to date:

7.7 Targets per Game

4.6 Receptions per Game

9.0 Yards per Reception

22.1% Targets per Route Run Rate

25.6% Target Share

85% Route Rate

1.14 Yards per Route Run

63rd-ranked in PFF Receiving Grade

98th in EPA per Target

About half of Egbuka's season has been subject to abnormal circumstances. Three games had Baker Mayfield play through a thumb injury, which resulted in low passing volume. In a couple of other cases, Jalon Daniels started and provided a very low average depth of target for his receivers.

Multiple games this season have shown that Egbuka has averaged over 12.0 Yards per reception. I do think those numbers are deceiving. He is not playing elite football, but Egbuka is closer to average than bad at wide receiver. Most of all, I love seeing his target volume, and it builds confidence in starting him in fantasy football.

In Week 11, Egbuka and the Buccaneers will face the Lions. They rank as follows against wide receivers:

13th-most WR Yards Allowed per Game

8th-fewest WR Touchdowns Allowed per Game

13th-most WR Fantasy Points Allowed per Game

15th-fewest WR Yards per Target Allowed

The Lions are on a heater defensively. They have allowed 17 or fewer points in four consecutive games. A team that was among the worst in EPA metrics in September has risen to be among the best. The above statistics look average, but right now in mid-November, they are on the good end of things. The matchup with Egbuka will be difficult.

Egbuka also has just two touchdowns this season. He has a 20% red zone target share, and despite a tough matchup, the Buccaneers should lose and enter a pass-friendly game script. I do think Egbuka's floor is quite high.

Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Rome Odunze vs. Emeka Egbuka

Either wide receiver can be started in Week 11. But not with high confidence.

I project Egbuka as my WR26 in Week 11; Odunze is my WR41. As stated earlier, Odunze is a boom-or-bust. If he lands one or two big plays and/or a touchdown, he can quickly pop into top-15 territory as a wide receiver.

Egbuka is the safer option. He has a ton of target volume, a favorable expected game script, and a solid share of red-zone targets. He's the right start-sit pick when debating Odunze vs. Egbuka.

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