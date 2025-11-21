Fantasy Football Week 12 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Caleb Williams vs. Jordan Love
Coming off week 11 of the NFL season, two QBs had similar outings and have been in similar form over the last few games. These two QBs are Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love and Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams. Here is a breakdown on who to start and who to sit in week 12 in fantasy football.
Jordan Love
For the second game in a row, Jordan Love threw for under 200 passing yards. He still had a decent outing, throwing for two touchdowns to go with his 174 passing yards in the game. This performance slotted him as QB8 for week 11 in fantasy football. It looks like he will face some adversity in getting back to a high passing yard total this Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.
The Vikings this season are allowing the seventh fewest passing yards per game. In their last three games, they have allowed an average of 196.3 passing yards per game. Over that stretch, they have given up a combined three touchdown passes. In the year against opposing QBs, the Vikings are giving up the 13th fewest fantasy points per game to the position.
One thing fantasy managers should pay attention to, who have Love on their roster, is the availability of RB Josh Jacobs. He suffered a knee injury last week, and his availability for Sunday is uncertain. If he is not available in the matchup, this could make the Packers lean on Love in their offensive scheme more. The backup RB that would get the nod to be the feature back if Jacobs is out is Emanuel Wilson. He had a solid outing last week, recording 11 rushes, 40 rushing yards, and a TD, after Jacobs got hurt in the second quarter.
Caleb Williams
Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams is coming off one of his least productive weeks in fantasy football in 2025. Against the Vikings last week, he went 16-32 passing for 198 yards with no touchdown passes. This broke a three-game streak of Williams throwing over 200 yards and a two-game streak of him having a touchdown pass. In week 12, he will look to get back on track against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Steeers this season are allowing the most passing yards per game. Over the last three games, they have been giving up 234.7 yards per game. In this span of games, they have allowed a combined three passing TDs. Also, in the year, they are allowing the 10th most fantasy points per game to the QB position. This looks to be a great game for Williams to get back on track.
Final Verdict
When it comes to who to start and who to sit in fantasy football in week 12 between Williams and Love, Love should be a sit, and Williams should be a start. The main factor in this is simply Williams having the better matchup.
Love is still a solid start in fantasy this week outside of the debate between him and Williams.