Jordan Love Briefly Exits, Then Returns to Packers Game After Shoulder Injury
Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love briefly exited the Packers' game vs. the Giants on Sunday with an apparent left shoulder injury. After the team initially listed him as questionable to return, Love returned to the field after a brief stint on the sidelines.
Love initially went into the medical tent near the end of the first quarter after he was hit hard in the shoulder. Backup Malik Willis entered the game in his place.
The quarterback later exited the medical tent and jogged toward the locker room, at which point word emerged that he was officially questionable to keep playing.
Nonetheless, Love returned to the game not long after, missing only a drive capped by a Christian Watson touchdown. He had completed just one pass for -1 passing yards at the time of his exit.
Still, it's not all good news for Green Bay—star running back Josh Jacobs left the game with a knee injury shortly after Love, and is questionable to return.