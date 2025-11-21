Fantasy Football Week 12 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Darnell Mooney vs. Jakobi Meyers
Injuries of two teams’ WR1s have brought forth an increased fantasy ceiling for two WR2s in week 12. Those two players are Jacksonville Jaguars WR Jakobi Meyers and Atlanta Falcons WR Darnell Mooney. Here is a breakdown on who to start and sit between the two players this week in fantasy football.
Jakobi Meyers
Jacksonville WR Jakobi Meyers has played the role of WR 1 for the Jaguars for the last two weeks. In those games, he has combined for eight receptions for 105 receiving yards–last week, he had five receptions for 64 yards. The availability of WR1 Brian Thomas Jr. has recently been revealed for week 12. He was a limited participant in practice on both Wedensday and Thursday. With this, however, Thomas Jr. has been ruled out for this week.
The Jaguars this Sunday will take on the Arizona Cardinals. This season, they are allowing the 13th most passing yards per game. In their last two games, they have only given up a combined 378 passing yards. This can be chalked up to both of the Cardinals’ opponents gaining an early lead against Arizona. The 49ers and Seahawks both won by 19 or more points. The Cardinals also this year have allowed the ninth most fantasy points in PPR fantasy football formats to the WR position.
Darnell Mooney
With Drake London out for week 12, Darnell Mooney will now be thrust into the feature WR role for the Atlanta Falcons. London will be out after suffering a PCL sprain. Mooney, overall, this season has not had a lot of production. This season in eight games, he has 16 receptions for 224 yards. Last week, he had three receptions for 34 yards on seven targets. This target total was the highest he has gotten all season. Hopefully, this is a positive sign going into Sunday, when he plays the New Orleans Saints.
The Saints this season are allowing the 13th fewest fantasy points per game in PPR fantasy formats. In their last three games, WR1s have been held to 60 receiving yards or fewer in two out of three of the contests. The one WR1 who did surpass this yard total was the Los Angeles Rams' WR Puka Nacua. He had seven receptions for 95 yards and a TD. This TD was also the only TD the Saints gave up to a WR1 over this stretch of games.
It should also be noted that Mooney had the role of WR 1 in a game earlier this season and did not perform well. In week eight, London was out against the Miami Dolphins. In that game, Mooney had one reception for 11 yards.
Final Verdict
When it comes to who should start and who should sit in fantasy football this week between Meyers and Mooney, Meyers should start, and Mooney should sit. The main reason is that Mooney has not excelled in the role of WR1 this year, and has not had any notable games in his role of WR2. Meyers has had steady production over the last couple of weeks and is the safer and better play.