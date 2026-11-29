A couple of WRs who have been mostly unstartable in fantasy football this season, Los Angeles Chargers WR Ladd McConkey and Jacksonville Jaguars WR Jakobi Meyers, at least have somewhat enticing fantasy outlooks going into Week 12. With that, here is a breakdown of who fantasy managers should have in their starting lineups this week between McConkey and Meyers.

Ladd McConkey

Nov 22, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With an injury-riddled season, missing three games, and overall subpar production from the caliber of player that McConkey has been at times in his young NFL career, he finally added another positive performance to his 2026 season resume. In Week 11 against the New York Jets, he had five receptions on eight targets for 37 yards and two TDs. It is the first time he has scored a TD since Week 1. In PPR fantasy formats, he ranked as WR8 for the week.

This week, McConkey and the Chargers will take on the New England Patriots. They are currently giving up the sixth most passing yards per game in the NFL: 239.0. Over their last three games, they are allowing 282.3 yards per game. In standard fantasy formats, they are allowing the second most fantasy points per game to WRs, and in PPR formats they are also giving up the second most fantasy points. The last two WR1s to face the Pats had 98 and 171 receiving yards, and each of them scored two TDs.

The one major variable for McConkey on Sunday against New England is the play of Chargers QB DJ Uiagalelei. He will be the starter for the Chargers with Justin Herbert out with a concussion. It will be Uiagalelei’s first career start. He did see the field briefly in Week 9 of this season against the Houston Texans. He went 2-for-7 passing for 24 yards and one passing TD.

Jakobi Meyers

Oct 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) makes a catch during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Meyers already had a solid fantasy outlook for Week 12 this week, but with Jaguars WR1 Parker Washington being ruled out, his outlook just got a whole lot better. Meyers will be coming into Week 12 on a high note. In Week 11 against the New York Giants, he had four receptions for 85 yards on 10 targets.

Jacksonville this week will play the Tennessee Titans. Tennessee is allowing the most passing yards per game in the NFL: 272.7. And over the Titans' last three games, their secondary’s abysmal play continues to reach new heights. Over that span, they are allowing 365.3 passing yards per game. They are allowing both the most PPR and standard fantasy points per game to opposing WRs. The last two WR1s the Titans faced had 102 and 152 receiving yards, and each had a TD.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who fantasy managers should start and who they should sit in fantasy football in Week 12 between Meyers and McConkey, they should start Meyers and sit McConkey. Both have ideal matchups, but with Uiagalelei starting, Los Angeles could go for a more run-heavy approach, as it is his first start, and he is also just levels behind Herbert as a QB.

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