Final Full Week 12 Fantasy Football Projections & Rankings: Latest Updates for Key Injuries
These projections cover the eleven remaining games in Week 12 of the NFL season. They aim to give fantasy managers a look at each fantasy-viable asset and help them make the best start-sit decisions. The NFL has shifted since our initial Wednesday projections, so here are the biggest risers and fallers.
Quarterback Changes
- Mac Jones will start for the 49ers in place of Brock Purdy. He is certainly fantasy-viable given how good their offense has been.
- Sam Darnold is back for the Seahawks, but given Drew Lock's great advanced metrics, it might not necessarily be an upgrade.
- Tommy DeVito gets another start in place of Drake Maye, leading a low-profile matchup between the Patriots and the Chargers, with DJ Uiagalelei starting.
Running Back Changes
- Woody Marks is back for the Texans, and I expect a closer-to-50-50 split with David Montgomery.
- Chris Rodriguez Jr. steps in for Bhayshul Tuten, making him a shoo-in RB1 must-start.
- The 49ers offense does downgrade with Jones behind center, slightly lowering Christian McCaffrey's projection.
Wide Receiver Changes
- Jakobi Meyers, Brian Thomas Jr., and Josh Cameron all step up with Parker Washington out. Meyers is the only must-start; Thomas and Cameron are solid Flex plays in deeper leagues.
- Drake London steps up with Jahan Dotson out.
- Brock Bowers is expected back, lowering Tre Tucker's projection and making him benchable.
Tight End Changes
- No major tight end changes outside of Bowers' return to the lineup.
More Fantasy Sports On SI News:
Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey. He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more. If he can watch it, he will. Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management. He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.