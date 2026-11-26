With a three-game Thanksgiving NFL slate, there will be tons of fantasy football action early on in Week 12. A couple of intriguing WRs playing on Thanksgiving are Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams and Philadelphia Eagles WR DeVonta Smith. Here is a breakdown of who fantasy managers should play between Smith and Williams this week in fantasy football.

Jameson Williams

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1), center, celebrates a touchdown against Tampa Bay Buccaneers with wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), left, and running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Williams in the 2026 season has continued the trend of being an extremely high-floor and extremely low-ceiling WR in fantasy football. After a couple of disappointing outings in a row, he bounced back in a big way in Week 11 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He recorded four receptions for 93 yards and a TD. He and the Lions this week will take on a similar-level passing defense to the Bucs when going up against the Chicago Bears.

The Bears in the 2026 season are giving up the 11th-fewest passing yards per game in the NFL:216.5. Over their last three games, they are allowing just 194.7. In PPR fantasy formats, they are allowing the 22nd-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing WRs, and in standard formats they are giving up the 14th-fewest. In Chicago’s last three games, two WRs have had over 100 receiving yards against them.

DeVonta Smith

Oct 18, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) walks off the field after a loss against the Carolina Panthers at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smith, without Jalen Hurts as his QB for the remainder of the season, has a lower fantasy ceiling, but with his talent level and matchup for Week 12, he still has a chance to be a top-performing fantasy WR this week.

The Eagles on Thanksgiving will go up against the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys, while having one of the best offenses in the league this season, have one of the worst defenses. They are allowing the fifth-most passing yards per gam: 237.9. Over their last three games, they are giving up 252.0 passing yards per game. Dallas is also allowing the fourth-most PPR and the fourth-most standard fantasy points per game to opposing WRs.In Dallas’ last three games, an opposing player has had over 50 receiving yards and a TD.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who should start and who should sit in fantasy this week between Williams and Smith, Williams should sit, and Smith should start.

Williams is still a good starting option; Smith is just the better starting play in this debate. Williams, despite his success last week, had just four targets. These low target totals in 2026 have been commonplace for him. In five of the 10 games this season he has played, he has had four or fewer targets. That stems from Williams having to fight for targets with various pass-catching threats, including WR Amon-Ra St. Brown and RB Jahmyr Gibbs.

Smith, on the other hand, does not have as much competition for targets. In his last two games, he had a combined 26 targets. Against a worse passing defense in Week 12 than Williams, and with Smith likely to have more targets, that is what makes him a better starting option in fantasy this week.

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